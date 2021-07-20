 Skip to content
 
(Kent Online)   Ah, there's nothing quite like the gentle nobility of the English cricket match. The gentlemanly conduct, the polite applause when a four is scored, and the familiar sound of willow on nasal cartilage as the pitch is stormed by bat-wielding hooligans   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet the yobs did this! What do the boffins say?
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: I bet the yobs did this! What do the boffins say?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too soon to talk about Cricket Bat control?
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love headlines that I can read in David Attenborough's voice.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Video of what a good cricket fight looks like.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Na-na-na-na-na-na-nah, Bat Thugs!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To be fair, some of them were definitely zombies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Luckily, the Gooch wasn't there to see this outrage.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's not cricket, innit.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mmm... leather on willow.
 
