 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   The COVID germ / Makes the VP squirm / Deep from the heart of Texas   (thehill.com) divider line
4
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

96 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 8:50 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
squirm? She was in close contact with people who tested positive and were exposed to those who tested positive. In all such cases one should get tested, a few times a few days apart. Not squirming, acting like an adult.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A responsible adult choice.

I can see why this confuses subby and the hill.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby is a dork.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
👏👏👏👏
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.