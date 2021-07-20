 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Bad: You crash your bicycle and fall down an embankment into some water. AAHHHH: A 9-foot alligator comes out of the water and grabs you   (fox8.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 11:15 AM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even alligators hate cyclist.

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Saw "Cleveland" in the source logo and "alligator" in the headline and formed conclusions before RTFA.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn.
With this story you have to take the good and the bad...
On one hand...the cyclist had an accident, and was attacked...
And on the other...there isn't any video.

/cyclist
//joking
///I mean about the video, wish the person well. Unfortunately not joking about enjoying cycling.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My wife once fell down an embankment and her shoe fell off and so we both walked around without shoes for a bit and when I came back to get her shoe there was a frog in it.

So, you know, I feel a real kinship with this person.  I think we'd have a lot to talk about.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cleveland Fox needs to post news about Florida because they're in Cleveland.

Makes them feel pretty good about themselves.  Maybe go down to the lake and wait for the Edmund Fitzgerald to dock with all that iron ore.  Find out "iron or what?"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rope Bridge Fight | Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) (Movie Clip HD)
Youtube zYWLE9HIqUM
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The new Paperboy game is serious.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Even alligators hate cyclist.

This thread didn't stand a chance.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What, no FLORIDA tag?  This sort of story is why we have the damned thing.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...police later trapped and shot the cyclist.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AHHHHH? Did he cum on the alligator?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
News site did not get the memo -

We're not supposed to say alligator attack anymore. Now it's an alligator interaction.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"....gator got your granny..."
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have we checked to be sure the cyclist isn't a Loki variant?
/Or the gator. . .
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: News site did not get the memo -

We're not supposed to say alligator attack anymore. Now it's an alligator interaction.


Nor was he "bitten" by the gator, it's now a "dental insertion".
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
don't you mean alligator encounter. get with the f'n program.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I totally read that in this dude's voice...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Have we checked to be sure the cyclist isn't a Loki variant?
/Or the gator. . .


Came for the Loki comment, still going to leave a Richard E. Grant mention....
 
Monocultured
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
New Business Model: Uber Eats for Alligators
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh, I roll for Initiative?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Look, just admit you have no excuse to be late for work.

Your excuses are starting to boarder on the absurd.
 
