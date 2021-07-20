 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Pacific Gas & Electric: "Whoops... our bad"   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again?!?!?!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to happen a lot with them.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Executives:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Repair technician
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Again?!?!?!


At PG&E, fire is good.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't forget they blow up houses too with the "gas" part of their name:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Bru​n​o_pipeline_explosion
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Spend the money to bury all the lines. Surely it has to be cheaper than whatever they are doing now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From the description a tree came down and smashed the hell out of some stuff.  While that's still not good, if so it's at least less stupid farkery than it is goddammit nature problems

/yes, ideally you'd want every piece of power equipment where there's no way something like that could damage it
//realistically it's about as possible as raking the forest
///we'll have to see what happened, but so far I'm not so, "You dumbfarks" this time
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Again?!?!?!


What they said.
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Spend the money to bury all the lines. Surely it has to be cheaper than whatever they are doing now.


Way too expensive.

Elevated lines do have problems like this, yes, but those problems can be minimized, and they are cheap to fix when there is an issue.

Buried lines... you are magnifing the cost by 100s (or 1000s) of times per foot of line.  To place initially, and to repair.
 
illegal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welp, when you fight mother nature by putting out wild fires, you get what you get. Burn baby, burn.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SpectroBoy: Again?!?!?!

At PG&E, fire is good.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Spend the money to bury all the lines. Surely it has to be cheaper than whatever they are doing now.


Bury all the lines in California?  The cost, time and interruptions to service would be massive.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: From the description a tree came down and smashed the hell out of some stuff.  While that's still not good, if so it's at least less stupid farkery than it is goddammit nature problems

/yes, ideally you'd want every piece of power equipment where there's no way something like that could damage it
//realistically it's about as possible as raking the forest
///we'll have to see what happened, but so far I'm not so, "You dumbfarks" this time


Part of pg&e's job, that they chronically fail to do, is trim back trees around their lines. You keep the trees trim so you don't burn down half the state. Trees hitting lines sparking fires isn't nature, it's negligence.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: phimuskapsi: Spend the money to bury all the lines. Surely it has to be cheaper than whatever they are doing now.

Bury all the lines in California?  The cost, time and interruptions to service would be massive.


Spending, delays, and massive inconvenience is what we do best here in CA.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: From the description a tree came down and smashed the hell out of some stuff.  While that's still not good, if so it's at least less stupid farkery than it is goddammit nature problems

/yes, ideally you'd want every piece of power equipment where there's no way something like that could damage it
//realistically it's about as possible as raking the forest
///we'll have to see what happened, but so far I'm not so, "You dumbfarks" this time

Part of pg&e's job, that they chronically fail to do, is trim back trees around their lines. You keep the trees trim so you don't burn down half the state. Trees hitting lines sparking fires isn't nature, it's negligence.


Yeah, if this is "nature," so was Beirut. Just because nobody wanted it to happen doesn't mean human negligence didn't make it all but inevitable.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If PG&E wasn't propped up by it's pseudo-public-utility status, it would've been stripmined for resources and sold off by vulture capitalists years ago.  I've never seen a more incompetent company be allowed to affect so many people for so long
 
