 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   In case you needed a reason to avoid the UK, the CDC is there for you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

805 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing nobody in the States has the Delta Variant.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.


I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, their food is reason enough.
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right!  Welp.  Tokyo it is, then.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.

I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.


What kind of shiatty vacations do you go on?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Best guess: Biden will present this as force majeure when introducing vaccine passports for all international travel into and out of the USA
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size


:-)
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of actually going, we'll be forced to just lay back and think of England.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.

I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.


Unlikely. They have more total cases daily than the entire US with around 1/5 the population. USA will catch up soon though.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the same thing will happen with the next extra virulent strain.

/smgdh
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.


Delta has been in the US for a while now.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

valenumr: They have more total cases daily than the entire US with around 1/5 the population.


Or they're actually testing. ICU levels don't suggest that the UK is in the grip of a more severe wave than Kansas, for example.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: robodog: moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.

I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.

What kind of shiatty vacations do you go on?


Been to 43 out of 50 states so far, other than Alabama I've found something to enjoy in all of them. It was going to be 46 out of 50 after this summer but the west is either broiling or burning so we took a pass and will be going to visit some spots in Michigan, west coast and UP.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

robodog: Been to 43 out of 50 states so far, other than Alabama I've found something to enjoy in all of them.


Unclaimed Baggage | The Nation's Only Retailer of Lost Luggage

Although that's not as fun as it was, since they now put the good stuff online.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Delta has been in the US for a while now.


It has been the dominant strain here for at least 10 days
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You think that's bad, wait until you see what happens here
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: BafflerMeal: FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Delta has been in the US for a while now.

It has been the dominant strain here for at least 10 days


It may be the dominant strain, but it hasn't really permeated America yet.  Give it a bit.  This shiathouse is going up in flames.  The 6 Texas Legislators should have told you that at the door.

Between 7 and 10 percent of diagnosed Delta breakthroughs require hospitalization.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sensible advice really considering how quickly so many people have ditched wearing a mask. School pick up and the supermarket today we're awash with maskless people. Bunch of morons.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: thealgorerhythm: BafflerMeal: FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Delta has been in the US for a while now.

It has been the dominant strain here for at least 10 days

It may be the dominant strain, but it hasn't really permeated America yet.  Give it a bit.  This shiathouse is going up in flames.  The 6 Texas Legislators should have told you that at the door.

Between 7 and 10 percent of diagnosed Delta breakthroughs require hospitalization.


I just got back from Ohio and the only people wearing masks were front line workers, and even then it seemed like it was only the ones that handle food. Their vax rate is at 45% or so, which is honestly higher than I thought it would be, but NOBODY out shopping etc. was masked up.

It might be every bit as bad as May 2020 soon for the unvaccinated. Grab yer terlet paper and dry goods now.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Sensible advice really considering how quickly so many people have ditched wearing a mask. School pick up and the supermarket today we're awash with maskless people. Bunch of morons.


I like to look on the bright side.

I pretend every trip to the grocery store is a real life game of among us.  Think about it, vaccination rates are around 50%, yet 90% of people in this grocery store are not wearing masks.

That means ~30% of mask less individuals are secretly trying to kill me.  Who could it be?  Some are obvious, like the guy in the MAGA cap, others less so.

It's very "exciting"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: thealgorerhythm: BafflerMeal: FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Delta has been in the US for a while now.

It has been the dominant strain here for at least 10 days

It may be the dominant strain, but it hasn't really permeated America yet.  Give it a bit.  This shiathouse is going up in flames.  The 6 Texas Legislators should have told you that at the door.

Between 7 and 10 percent of diagnosed Delta breakthroughs require hospitalization.


1. It's the dominant strain means most people getting COVID here are getting Delta and that share is only growing. It doesn't have any "permeating" to do.

2. Delta breakthrough rates and outcomes are barely different from Alpha for the vaccinated: very low risk. For the unvaccinated it is about 60% more transmissible with worse outcomes.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.


Exhibit A on why you shouldn't mix metaphors.

The horse is ... the delta variant? We didn't close the barn doors, so delta is here? But that delta horse is also the Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sunk? Meaning... the delta horse is sunk and delta's not a threat? What?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a job interview for a position in the UK later this week. Maybe I can negotiate for more money.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: moothemagiccow: robodog: moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.

I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.

What kind of shiatty vacations do you go on?

Been to 43 out of 50 states so far, other than Alabama I've found something to enjoy in all of them. It was going to be 46 out of 50 after this summer but the west is either broiling or burning so we took a pass and will be going to visit some spots in Michigan, west coast and UP.


Oh fark dude.

I was making fun of you and now it's just sad
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: FarkinNortherner: Can't help but feel that the horse has bolted, hit an iceberg, and sunk in terms of keeping Delta out of the USA.

Exhibit A on why you shouldn't mix metaphors.

The horse is ... the delta variant? We didn't close the barn doors, so delta is here? But that delta horse is also the Titanic, which hit an iceberg and sunk? Meaning... the delta horse is sunk and delta's not a threat? What?


So you are saying it is too late to close the ship yard door
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We held off cancelling a flight for vacation last week until nearly the last minute. Glad we did.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I have a job interview for a position in the UK later this week. Maybe I can negotiate for more money.


Tots and pears, etc....
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I have a job interview for a position in the UK later this week. Maybe I can negotiate for more money.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: The Irrelevant Gamer: I have a job interview for a position in the UK later this week. Maybe I can negotiate for more money.

Tots and pears, etc....


At least I'm vaccinated, but yeah in all seriousness this makes me lean pretty hard against taking the job.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: moothemagiccow: Well they just opened everything up, so it's probably at peak fun levels as well.
If you're planning on being dead by next month, visit London now.

I'm willing to bet that London's numbers look a LOT better than any random place in the southern US or rural midwest.


Not for long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.