(International Business Times)   Michigan struck by Legionnaire's outbreak, presumably due to Matter-Eater Lad's appetite   (ibtimes.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how many other buildings got sick during lockdown.
 
Mr.BobDobalita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm... they can't blame it on the flint water crisis or politicians this time....
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stale headline.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I wonder how many other buildings got sick during lockdown.


Tour buses in the UK hardly moved for 16 months and are now flat out with the ac running. Legionella will be as common as sunburn.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.BobDobalita: Hmmm... they can't blame it on the flint water crisis or politicians this time....


It still could be.  A NYC outbreak was definitely caused by them trying to save money by decreasing the hot water temps in subsidized housing.  The water was then at the perfect legionella temp.  They claimed it was from a cooling tower 20 blocks away.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache.20minutes.frView Full Size


Yeah, never f*ck with anyone who is willing to go into battle carrying just an axe.

/Yeah, yeah, I know it is a tool carried for ceremonial events, so lighten up and enjoy the joke.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

numfarvera: The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

[Fark user image 499x463]


They can do worse and they have.

Enter: Arm Fall-Off Boy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Plorp.

snert.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bravo on Obscure Nerd Headline Of The Year, stubby, now back to my "Omega; The Unknown" fanfic
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

numfarvera: The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

[Fark user image 499x463]


It was Klinger's origin story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

numfarvera: The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

[Fark user image 499x463]


Not even close.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA:  People can contract Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever...

My Brother-in-Law had Pontiac fever once.  He bought himself a GTO.


Ronnie & The Daytonas - 'Little GTO'
Youtube o_FSicQWimU
 
COMALite J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

casual disregard: numfarvera: The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

[Fark user image 499×463]

They can do worse and they have.

Enter: Arm Fall-Off Boy!

[Fark user image 850×405]

I AM BECOME DERP: Plorp.

snert.

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It was Klinger's origin story.

[Fark user image 600×315]

FlyingJ: Bravo on Obscure Nerd Headline Of The Year, stubby, now back to my "Omega; The Unknown" fanfic

Matter-Eater Lad is the only comic-book superhero I know of with actual superpowers to have someone in the real world have the same superpower for real: the late Michel "Monsieur Mangetot" Lotito. He was even the Marvel definition of a mutant. For real.

One superpower a person could hypothetically have in the real world is one of the best powers in comics: the ability to duplicate other people's superpowers, like the Heroes of Lallor member Duplicate Boy (part of the LSH time and continuity). Since there are no (or extremely few) people in the real world with real super-powers, if you did have that power, you'd never know because there's nobody to duplicate.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a Legionnaire's outbreak might look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Long live the Legion. Always thought the lazy code names were funny compared to their "real" alien names. Also, Matter-Eater Lad is so cool he got a Japanese rip-off:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: FTA:  People can contract Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever...

My Brother-in-Law had Pontiac fever once.  He bought himself a GTO.


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/o_FSicQW​imU]


My first car was a Pontiac Sunbird. I don't know where my mom found that monstrosity, but it had the raddest parking brake. It was this giant two-limbed looking thing and felt like you were powering up a hyperspace engine or the death star's laser.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Mr.BobDobalita: Hmmm... they can't blame it on the flint water crisis or politicians this time....

It still could be.  A NYC outbreak was definitely caused by them trying to save money by decreasing the hot water temps in subsidized housing.  The water was then at the perfect legionella temp.  They claimed it was from a cooling tower 20 blocks away.


COMALite J: casual disregard: numfarvera: The dumbest superheroes name ever.  I was a big fan of the legion when I was a kid, but always hated that stupid name.

[Fark user image 499×463]

They can do worse and they have.

Enter: Arm Fall-Off Boy!

[Fark user image 850×405]
I AM BECOME DERP: Plorp.

snert.
SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It was Klinger's origin story.

[Fark user image 600×315]
FlyingJ: Bravo on Obscure Nerd Headline Of The Year, stubby, now back to my "Omega; The Unknown" fanfic
Matter-Eater Lad is the only comic-book superhero I know of with actual superpowers to have someone in the real world have the same superpower for real: the late Michel "Monsieur Mangetot" Lotito. He was even the Marvel definition of a mutant. For real.

One superpower a person could hypothetically have in the real world is one of the best powers in comics: the ability to duplicate other people's superpowers, like the Heroes of Lallor member Duplicate Boy (part of the LSH time and continuity). Since there are no (or extremely few) people in the real world with real super-powers, if you did have that power, you'd never know because there's nobody to duplicate.


They could duplicate me and you would know
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That reminds me: time to empty the dehumidifier
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2020 says Hey! we had one heck of a year.

2021 is saying HA!  Hold my beer, watch this!
 
