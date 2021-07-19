 Skip to content
(Army Times)   Gomer was in the Marine Corps. GOMORs belong to the Army
21
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have never heard of this before. Is a GOMOR the same thing as an Article 15?

/Yes, I was in the Army Reserve.
//Yes, I'm old.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're already in Fort Knox. What more punishment is there?!?!?!
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: They're already in Fort Knox. What more punishment is there?!?!?!


Fort Polk in Louisiana
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
General Officer Memoranda of Reprimand

Even I didn't get threatened with one of those
 
Flincher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I have never heard of this before. Is a GOMOR the same thing as an Article 15?

/Yes, I was in the Army Reserve.
//Yes, I'm old.


Looks to be a separate form of punishment according to the article.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"BUT MAH FREDOMS!  TYRANNY! MAH BODY, MY CHOICE!"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The military is pragmatic. Something that took a whole battleship out of commission will not be taken lightly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the opposite of one of those letters a general writes for doing good, right?  Got through AIT with an SPI of 49%.  This colonel I never met (maybe the commanding officer of the transportation school at Fort Eustis).  Got to permanent party, showed it to the E-5 and he said I could use it as toilet paper.  I think it added a point to my E-5 promotion points.

The reason I never considered the Marines is I thought those guys on Gomer Pyle USMC were was too chummy IYKWIM, IYGWIS.  AWTSNTBOH.  NTTATWWT.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Career Killer, worse than an article 15. When I got an article 15 I had to paint everything in the company area.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: "BUT MAH FREDOMS!  TYRANNY! MAH BODY, MY CHOICE!"


I wonder if that's really the thought process.  I mean if they ever deploy anywhere they'll have to take all kinds of non FDA approved vaccines (against gas, viruses, etc)

What are they gonna do then.

Plus if some guy says drop and give me 50, they have to.  So no freedom
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
YOU WILL BE MADE AN EXAMPLE. STOP FARKING AROUND.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: "BUT MAH FREDOMS!  TYRANNY! MAH BODY, MY CHOICE!"


"Son, this is the United States Army. We don't do that shiat."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Burn a few (likely under performers) up front and the rest will quickly fall in line.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's CORE, subby

/pet peeve
 
illegal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good, stupid should hurt.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, everyone knows that GOMERS go to ground
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was hoping President Biden would sign an executive order making the COVID vaccine mandatory for military personnel
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lefty248: Career Killer, worse than an article 15. When I got an article 15 I had to paint everything in the company area.


So explain to those of us who have zero familiarity with the US Army why a GOMOR is such a career killer?  Yes, a letter of reprimand is obviously bad on your permanent record, but so are a lot of things.  What makes this one so special?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A GOMOR means that you committed the great sin in the Army.

You farked up and a general noticed.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: A GOMOR means that you committed the great sin in the Army.

You farked up and a general noticed.


Ah.  OK, I get it now.

"Pissed upon from a great height".
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Severe punishment for declining a free vaccine and walking around with no mask?  I don't see a problem here.
 
