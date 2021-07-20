 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   After a Tulsa, Oklahoma shelter fell on hard times 13 Bay Area shelters stepped up to take in nearly 100 cats, dogs, kittens and puppies. Please welcome all of them and the BISSELL Pet Foundation to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (kron4.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Won't be on much of the morning as I have an appointment with my PCP/NP followed by the usual blood draw at the lab.

See ya later!
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's your Zeke of the week, with bonus Goblin kitteh.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Sorry to interrupt Woofday as I am usually a contributor to the Caturday threads there, but does anyone have a local (to Montgomery County or P.G. County, MD) dog rescue place I can donate dog food and dog formula? It's about 15 cans of puppy food and formula.
.
Thanks for your help.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Yay, early Woofday!

Hope everything goes smoothly at the doctor's!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

ditto!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Mrs. FTP's Latest crochet project
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

My NP was very pleased. Lost a little over 4 lbs since last visit nd BP is right where she wants it. Haven't got the blood draw results back yet, but she was mostly having them check my potassium levels. Don't have to go back to see her again until January 22nd, 2022, but do need to schedule my yearly mammogram this week. She thinks if I keep progressing as I am now I'll probably no longer be considered pre-diabetic at my next appointment and blood draws.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

awesome!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Well, bugger. Seems the diuretic has caused my potassium levels to drop again and that even with me taking a half-dose daily. NP is deciding whether to have me take my prescription potassium 3 times a day instead of twice, or stopping the diuretic and adding a second BP med to my regime. Already taking Norvasc (calcium channel blocker), but they might start me on Lisinopril 10 mg (ACE inhibitor). Waiting to hear back from NP's office.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

So big plans for today?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Well, bugger. Seems the diuretic has caused my potassium levels to drop again and that even with me taking a half-dose daily. NP is deciding whether to have me take my prescription potassium 3 times a day instead of twice, or stopping the diuretic and adding a second BP med to my regime. Already taking Norvasc (calcium channel blocker), but they might start me on Lisinopril 10 mg (ACE inhibitor). Waiting to hear back from NP's office.


Sounds like everything else went well and you'll soon have a new 'script that will manage your blood chemistry. Yay for the healthcare we do have in this country!

My dad has trouble with potassium, too, so I will probably have that to deal with that someday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

We've decided to do baby steps and increase the Klor-Con (potassium chloride) to 3 times a day with a blood draw in 2 weeks to see how my potassium levels are. If they're still too low, then out with the diuretic and in with the second BP med, Lisinopril.

I hope it works because honestly I don't want to start yet another med unless absolutely necessary.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

:D
 
LukeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Rainbow is keeping an eye out on those pesky squirrels. She's quiet though, Lindsey would have barked herself to death.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another fun Saturday at the park. Rainbow actually saw Joelyn walking across the parking lot and ran to the fence to wait for her. Once she was in, the two dogs spent an hour in the pool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I am on the lisinopril myself
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Does it work well for you?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Yes I have not had any problems with it
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Cool!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

On the other hand I'm on about 20 blood pressure medicines alone, and of course about 120 other medicines :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I pale in comparison.

I'm only on Klor-Con (potassium chloride), a diuretic (Hydrochlorothiazide), Lipitor and Norvasc. Only the Klor-Con is 3 times a day (used to be twice a day). Also Calcium + D3 twice a day.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

I get it. I want to keep medications to a minimum, too. I hope this helps you.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Barney snoring in my ear
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Me too. As much as I hate swallowing the Klor-Con horse pills, I've never had any side effects from them which is why I'm hesitant to start on another BP med before trying something else first.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Shut up! I'm a VERY good boy!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

That's one of FIL's BP meds too. One of the more reasonably sized pills too.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

speaking of which my Med insurance company put a second insurance company as primary insurance and started to deny my claims. I don't have other insurance. So doctors are complaining about lack of payment. This has been going on since last year. And I have complained to ins company months ago and they are still "working" on it. On hold now trying to get fixed what should have been fixed (or shouldn't have even happened) months ago. Arrggg!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

yeah small pill
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Sounds like another place I know!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Ugh! :(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Yeah and of course the insurance company said oh we're working on it. It doesn't take up take a farking month it could happen instantly on a Flippin computer screen
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
