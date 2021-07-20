 Skip to content
 
When I started gardening, people asked me how I find the time - I told them, it's in the container in front of the parsley. It's the Wiki-leeks of the growers' world, your FARK Gardening thread for July 20, 2021
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Forgot pics of half of it all, and Im too lazy to go back out there.

So, everything seems to be going well, except my beets and carrots have decided they hate me and most of my radishes want to bolt before they develop roots.  I have no idea why.  Maybe it was that little 2-day heat wave where it was all sunny and got up to almost 80, then it dropped down to the low 60s again.  Anyway, I think they got all confused.  I've been cutting flowers off things like a crazy woman, trying to get them to put their energy into tubers or leaves or roots or whatever.

How are things going for everyone else?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So the beans are on, and so are the cucumbers. I planted Tsuyataro, and they are tasty.

Also the blueberries are almost done.

Also the blueberries are almost done.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
Also have the onions in the shed curing a bit before I put them up.
OH!one of the chickens laid this today too.
OH!one of the chickens laid this today too.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

meat0918: OH!one of the chickens laid this today too.


that seems large and oblong. I am curious to know what's inside
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Today's tomato haul next to yesterday's.

HALP

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No photos, since this is going green, but by completing ignoring the garden at work this spring, I can definitely confirm a lot of marigolds in places where they weren't planted last year.  And a cluster of sunflowers.  Sure, herbs died, but if it is ignored for five years, it will probably be covered in grass, marigolds, sunflowers, and sacred datura.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The raccoons have taken down half of our corn. At least they're getting some veggies in their diet instead of pure restaurant garbage.

The Brussels sprouts stalks are growing slow. No little sprouts yet. It's early for them, so I'm not too worried. I hope I have fresh Brussels this fall.

Tomatoes are happy. Still green, but I think we'll get quite a few if the raccoons don't decide they're yummy.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We lost the peas to the morning glory. I didn't do a very good job of weeding this year.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will have to try to remember to take pictures when I get home from work.

My sunflowers are getting nice and tall, they're the native variety which means they're "small" but the tallest ones are over 5' at this point. They're just starting to show the very beginnings of flowers so I'm excited to see those once they pop.

One of the bee balms is having issues, I thought it was dead but yesterday I noticed what looked like new growth down in the base so I've cut back all the bits that look dead and have crossed my fingers that it'll recover.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A regular gardening thread? I guess we are all getting old here.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Today's tomato haul next to yesterday's.

HALP

[Fark user image 422x750]


This is an excellent use of cherry tomatoes:  https://lidiasitaly.com/recipes/pasta​-​baked-cherry-tomatoes/
 
havocmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the frick do I do with all these yellow banana peppers? I just grew em for shiats and giggles and now I have like 20 of them with 40 more coming in.  I don't really like them
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just pulled in piles of hardneck garlic & more French gray shallots than I know what to do with. It's all curing in the garage. Wife's managing the tomatoes, cukes, peppers & summer squashes.

Not quite as nuts as last year with the pandemic, but still growing a bunch of things.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I picked my corn this past weekend (central Virginia).  Got about 120 ears of Golden Beauty out of a 15x15 plot
 
Lee451
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am starting to get passion fruit.


I am starting to get passion fruit.

And plenty of peaches


And plenty of peaches
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mr. Peepers sends his ghostly love.


Mr. Peepers sends his ghostly love.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

musicmanboston: I picked my corn this past weekend (central Virginia).  Got about 120 ears of Golden Beauty out of a 15x15 plot


The real pain of gardening to me is always that you get tons of great food but you get it all at once, when it's at its cheapest in the store, and you inevitably have to figure out how to preserve it all.

Gardening for me always goes hand-in-hand with canning & pickling. Not terrible by any means, but you need to know months ahead of time that you're making a lot of work for yourself down the road that isn't optional unless you're willing to waste / throw out the excess results of your good work.
 
