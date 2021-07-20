 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Behold the world's largest Slip N Slide   (local21news.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this another poo thread?

Autocorrect wanted to capitalize poo
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your changing me 35 clams for this I expect champagne instead of water. The kind that comes in a bottle with a screw off cap if fine.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it looks slightly safer than an alpine slide.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Mama.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For 35 smackaroos it better include some Bellamy Brothers.

Barclaycard Waterslide Advert - Let Your Love Flow
Youtube YYEcZh2QtwA
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this that Yelp review of the Berghain nightclub in Berlin again?

/fake but funny
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For decades those ski resorts have tried to find something to do with their barren hills in the summer. Looks like they finally found something.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MythBusters - Waterslide Wipeout
Youtube iHu6LVg-0Hs
 
