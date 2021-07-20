 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Subby's home state goes into lockdown after five thousand COVID transmissions yesterday. Wait, scratch that. Five transmissions. Guess they're not messing around down under   (abc.net.au) divider line
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an airborne virus, not an STD. Mess around down under all you want.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the US, there's a fight to send the U12s back to school with no masks and no distancing, and of course, no vaccine.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Meanwhile in the US, there's a fight to send the U12s back to school


Damn you, Bono!
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Meanwhile in the US, there's a fight to send the U12s back to school with no masks and no distancing, and of course, no vaccine.


Well, that would have been an okay approach if the adults had done some adulting and crushed the pandemic.

It might be a moot point in many places. The way things are going, most U12 kids in MO and AR will have been infected with Covid long before the coming school year starts.
 
IDisME
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
11% +/- fully vaccinated?  Yeah, probably a good idea.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Meanwhile in the US, there's a fight to send the U12s back to school with no masks and no distancing, and of course, no vaccine.


My 16 year old just got his first shot yesterday
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm here too, Subby. On the bright side there wasn't any panic buying going on in the local Foodland I stopped past on my way home. In any case we started getting toilet paper via online order when the first panic buying happened 18 months ago so that's not a concern at our house.

I could work from home but I'd get too little done and the boss might get cranky so I'm staying in the office in an "essential" employment category. I'm over 40 and getting my second Pfizer shot on Thursday so I'll be one of the relatively few fully vaccinated Aussies by then too.

I've always been happy living in Adelaide but it's not known for excitement and "lockdown" here when the rules let me walk my dogs (they didn't last lockdown but that only ran 2 days in the end) isn't really that different to Adelaide in normal times. It sucks for some industries obviously, construction is ceasing, the live entertainment scene's been gone for most of the last 18 months, hospitality is struggling and tourism is farked but outside of those sectors not much changes drastically.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IDisME: 11% +/- fully vaccinated?  Yeah, probably a good idea.


The vaccine supplies have been prioritised where they are most needed, eg the US and UK etc where case numbers and death tolls are far higher than Australia or New Zealand. So we are many months behind.

The fact we have a useless federal government who completely dropped any idea of having vaccination targets when it became clear they weren't going to meet them doesn't help. But it's not the main reason.
 
