(YouTube)   Bezos is going to space but the buried lede is he's taking Wally Funk, a genuine American space hero, with him. Also the rocket looks like a penis. Liftoff is at 9 AM ET   (youtube.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So awesome that Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk finally gets her realize her dream of being an astronaut.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
90 mins of pre-launch? Not even Branson was that shameless.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: So awesome that Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk finally gets her realize her dream of being an astronaut.


Yep!!!!!!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Goddammit, don't those idiots know how early that is on the West side?
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: So awesome that Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk finally gets her realize her dream of being an astronaut.


This
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That looks more like a phallus than most rockets
 
Totally Sharky Complete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That looks more like a phallus than most rockets


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: 90 mins of pre-launch? Not even Branson was that shameless.


If I recall, it was at least an hour.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Goddammit, don't those idiots know how early that is on the West side?


Get some of these and buy an alarm clock on Amazon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsufan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me again which billionaire I am supposed to be rooting for?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More self-promoting billionaires going to space because they have nothing else to spend their money on?  Yawn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: More self-promoting billionaires going to space because they have nothing else to spend their money on?  Yawn.


At least they are spending it and not hoarding it. Even if they are just converting fuel into noise.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsufan: Tell me again which billionaire I am supposed to be rooting for?


You: the future billionaire, because taxes need to stay low.

Also, anyone else think the 18 year old and the 81 year old woman got to go to keep everyone from cheering and/or laughing their asses off if the thing blows up on the launch pad?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He only has Wally there so the rest of us don't will the rocket to explode on the pad.

GOOD LUCK, WALLY!
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fsufan: Tell me again which billionaire I am supposed to be rooting for?


Elon. Sure he is psychopathic asshole, but at leat he has delivered in reducing the cost of putting things in orbit.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope for a succesful launch. That's a diverse group taking a pretty high risk on the first manned launch of that rocket.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I hope for a succesful launch. That's a diverse group taking a pretty high risk on the first manned launch of that rocket.


I would genuinely mourn for the loss of human life if the rocket exploded.  Both of them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go space dick!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else half expecting Elon to do a surprise orbital Dragon launch 10 minutes before New Shepard does?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would you put your kids on board"?

That was a lot ballsier question than I expected to be asked.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, Branson was first.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: "Would you put your kids on board"?

That was a lot ballsier question than I expected to be asked.


Well, I'm sure he got told the question in advance.

/Truth be told I'd put someone I cared about on it.  This company, if anything, has been too cautious.
//Just don't expect me to pay for it.
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Challenger 2.0 🤔
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: He only has Wally there so the rest of us don't will the rocket to explode on the pad.

GOOD LUCK, WALLY!


This exactly why, but I think she should take one for the team on the way back.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I swear Bezos gives off Lex Luthor vibes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bezos...in....spaaaaaaaace!

and/or

When you really want mutant powers.  "Fly towards that strange space cloud, pilot"
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Anyone else half expecting Elon to do a surprise orbital Dragon launch 10 minutes before New Shepard does?


Ultrasilo did a static fire yesterday.  But there is a starliner on the pad if boeing and ula decide to be attention whores.
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He just put her on the flight so we wouldn't root for it to blow up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GAWD couldnt stand the horrible talking heads "covering" the event. christ the media really is terrible
 
wingnut396
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.


Because its not going into orbit, much less to the moon.  The Mercury rockets were dinky, I mean they were just modified ICBMs after all.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.


He ain't exactly going to the Moon. Only 110/383,000th of the way.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bears repeating. I wish they would stop calling these people astronauts. They are 'barely space' tourists at best. Giving these people pins and the astronaut label is insulting.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Going to suck if they can't launch today after the constant hype on all the networks.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy crap wow. The close ups of the rocket. That looks like a barn find on an episode of American Pickers.  Do they even attempt to refurbish that thing between their insanely long launch schedules?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Nick Nostril: Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.

Because its not going into orbit, much less to the moon.  The Mercury rockets were dinky, I mean they were just modified ICBMs after all.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

styckx: Bears repeating. I wish they would stop calling these people astronauts. They are 'barely space' tourists at best. Giving these people pins and the astronaut label is insulting.


They're just spam in a can!
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.


Because the Saturn V got its payload to the freaking moon. This thing is a glorified pogo stick.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Nick Nostril: Am I the only one who looks at that single, little rocket engine on Bezos' Space Phallus and wonder "how does that dinky thing lift that rocket"? Maybe it's because I grew up in the age of the Apollo missions with those massive Saturn Vs, but it makes the whole thing look.... fake.

Because its not going into orbit, much less to the moon.  The Mercury rockets were dinky, I mean they were just modified ICBMs after all.


Oh. I thought the whole idea was to go to the moon to set up an Amazon warehouse.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
so he brought a long some likeable passengers so people will stop hoping his rocket explodes on launch?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As I saw elsewhere, Bezos saying he went to space is like me having a one hour layover at Kennedy airport and saying I've seen New York City.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course they're using a friggen EV with a starting price of $73,000.. So accessible!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's with the flashing light on a private road in the middle of bum fark?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope it's not an Amazon Basics rocket. It might not make it back to earth. It's just circle the earth forever.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cowboy hat? Tory Bruno will have to sue.
 
styckx [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here comes the cringe
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I had billions of dollars, I'd probably get Disney+ AND Discovery+.
 
Katwang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jeff is on his way to rescuesteal Starman and Elon's Roadster.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sno man: 90 mins of pre-launch? Not even Branson was that shameless.


Takes a lot of foreplay to get it to blast off on time.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No elevator?
 
