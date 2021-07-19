 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Man skips waiting in line at Knott's Berry Farm's Supreme Scream ride. Makes it all the way to the top without using a Fast Lane pass   (ktla.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Orange County, California, Buena Park Police, Orange County Fire Authority, La Palma Avenue, Police, Western Avenue, English-language films, theme park  
•       •       •

603 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Maybe it's because I don't mind laughing at my own short comings, or that I can feel empathetic for an actor that does a bad read... like, one night when I was 14 I was walking home for dinner, as I did every night after school. I remember it was dark so it must have been November to be that early. Anyway, bolt from the blue... "ends meet" like trying to join the ends of things, like splicing rope or even audio tape... mostly it was NOT "end's meat" which I had always thought of as 'animal ass'. People said they were trying to make "end's meat"... well, I knew they had it tough. It can't all be bacon.

Anyway, I said all that to say this... and an I'm from the East coast disclaimer but until I was 15 or 16 I thought it was like Knottsberry Farm... and it was an amusement park... I had never grasped that it was Knott's Berry Farm...the moment I realized that was the moment I'd never go.
 
boohyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Maybe it's because I don't mind laughing at my own short comings, or that I can feel empathetic for an actor that does a bad read... like, one night when I was 14 I was walking home for dinner, as I did every night after school. I remember it was dark so it must have been November to be that early. Anyway, bolt from the blue... "ends meet" like trying to join the ends of things, like splicing rope or even audio tape... mostly it was NOT "end's meat" which I had always thought of as 'animal ass'. People said they were trying to make "end's meat"... well, I knew they had it tough. It can't all be bacon.

Anyway, I said all that to say this... and an I'm from the East coast disclaimer but until I was 15 or 16 I thought it was like Knottsberry Farm... and it was an amusement park... I had never grasped that it was Knott's Berry Farm...the moment I realized that was the moment I'd never go.


Same here, I always assumed it was the farm of someone called knottsberry rather than a berry farm and by someone called knots
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the twisted, fractal "logic" train went through this persons' head looked like that made this seem like a good idea.
 
get real
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Maybe it's because I don't mind laughing at my own short comings, or that I can feel empathetic for an actor that does a bad read... like, one night when I was 14 I was walking home for dinner, as I did every night after school. I remember it was dark so it must have been November to be that early. Anyway, bolt from the blue... "ends meet" like trying to join the ends of things, like splicing rope or even audio tape... mostly it was NOT "end's meat" which I had always thought of as 'animal ass'. People said they were trying to make "end's meat"... well, I knew they had it tough. It can't all be bacon.

Anyway, I said all that to say this... and an I'm from the East coast disclaimer but until I was 15 or 16 I thought it was like Knottsberry Farm... and it was an amusement park... I had never grasped that it was Knott's Berry Farm...the moment I realized that was the moment I'd never go.


Was it a dark and stormy night?
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I wonder what the twisted, fractal "logic" train went through this persons' head looked like that made this seem like a good idea.


He was just trying to get high.
 
tuxq
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I wonder what the twisted, fractal "logic" train went through this persons' head looked like that made this seem like a good idea.


1.) Protesting the opening of an amusement park during a pandemic?

2.) An oddly fit homeless person with mental health issues and a desire to flex on the fatties

3.) Same as 2 but also hates capitalism

4.) Same as 2 but global warming

Not sure exactly, but if my obsessive news reading has paid off, it's some combination of those things.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.