(1011 Now Lincoln) That is a nice looking cruiser officer, be a shame if something happened to it (Now with picture goodness)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call that more "slammed into" than "hit", yikes.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And a driver who was underaged. This guy better invest in some good shoes. He's gonna be walking for a while after he gets out.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
That's certainly one way to turn an SUV into a compact.

/The cops are lucky they weren't in it. There backs would have never been the same.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So many wannabe criminals hating on the police. Subby is even getting in on the action. hahaha

"News say they bad. Dat's why we mad!"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side...they didn't have to waste any time or money on doing a roadside sobriety check on them.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: That'll buff right out.


My old man is a television repairman, he's got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.
 
