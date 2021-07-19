 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Dang Ol' Neighbor's house. Heck. Talkin' 'bout dang ol' BOOM   (cnn.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"The house appears to have significant damage."
No walls left standing seems more like "house destroyed."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If they can afford an actual grass lawn in that part of the world then they can afford to rebuild.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?


Yes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?


Chili.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?

Chili.


I've exploded one house, and that was years ago.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?


If it was stockpiled explosives that did that the guy they pulled from the house would have been a fatality.

The gas company DID shut off the gas and had an investigator on scene, and people who run meth labs don't tend to maintain lawns, so I'd guess gas leak.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?

If it was stockpiled explosives that did that the guy they pulled from the house would have been a fatality.

The gas company DID shut off the gas and had an investigator on scene, and people who run meth labs don't tend to maintain lawns, so I'd guess gas leak.


Actually some due. Some have figured out that curtains on the windows and a well maintained outside can fool the cops for a while. My son had one down the block. They were there for two years. No one knew till they moved out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas explosion. Meth lab would have had a fire too.

...what?
 
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?

Chili.


Gender reveal party
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?


Well, both the gas company and the electricity transport company shut down service in the area, to investigate.  The K-9 from the Plano police hazardous device unit didn't alert for explosives, so that's low on the possibility list.  There were storms in the area Monday afternoon, so it's entirely possible that a damaged or aged gas line in the attic was slowly leaking in the attic, the grounding on the house was substandard and a lightning strike triggered the explosion.

There was actually a rash of house explosions due to aged gas lines underground a few years back in the DFW area. Atmos Energy has been undertaking the replacement of all their lines in the Metroplex.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?

If it was stockpiled explosives that did that the guy they pulled from the house would have been a fatality.

The gas company DID shut off the gas and had an investigator on scene, and people who run meth labs don't tend to maintain lawns, so I'd guess gas leak.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave2042
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The house appears to have significant damage, Daly said. The severity of the damage to the other two homes wasn't immediately clear.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size


Lt. Dan must have had one hell of a night before this call. If that's significant damage, what in the hell does it take to get to destroyed?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: LordJiro: So, gas leak due to shiatty Texas infrastructure, nutjob stockpiling explosives, or meth?

If it was stockpiled explosives that did that the guy they pulled from the house would have been a fatality.

The gas company DID shut off the gas and had an investigator on scene, and people who run meth labs don't tend to maintain lawns, so I'd guess gas leak.


Lies. Meth cooks are famously pro lawn care.

They often gift each other horticulture books
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
