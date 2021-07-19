 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Remember when hiking in Arizona to take plenty of water because replacement liver, kidneys don't come cheap   (wpxi.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, family of 26-year-old Rebecca Rowan, Phoenix, Arizona, Colorado, Southwestern United States, family members, Sonoran Desert, Desert  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hiking. In the Arizona desert. In July.

This woman was a crying for help before she left on vacation. Don't get me wrong, I feel bad for her, but someone close to her should have maybe stepped in before she tried this.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor choices aside, the fact that if she doesn't find $300k for her daughter, US healthcare will simply let her die just seems horrific for the world's wealthiest nation.

I can't see how anyone can think that is normal.
 
criscodisco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Poor choices aside, the fact that if she doesn't find $300k for her daughter, US healthcare will simply let her die just seems horrific for the world's wealthiest nation.

I can't see how anyone can think that is normal.


It probably seems a lot more normal when you're in on the profits.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...a hike in the Arizona desert went horribly wrong.

Between the lapsed health insurance and the inadequate water, things had gone horribly wrong before they reached the trailhead.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Xai: Poor choices aside, the fact that if she doesn't find $300k for her daughter, US healthcare will simply let her die just seems horrific for the world's wealthiest nation.

I can't see how anyone can think that is normal.


It's not normal but by the same token it is self-inflicted.  It's a bit difficult to find a whole lot of sympathy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One does not simply day hike in Arizona in July.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Plenty of people need a new liver who didn't inflict the problem on themselves
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I need some exceptionally tiny nozzles and her bone marrow, and for all the world's patents to be expired.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Printing a human kidney - Anthony Atala
Youtube bX3C201O4MA
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hiking. In the Arizona desert. In July.


Yeah the Badwater 135 miles ultramarathon started TODAY... in DEATH VALLEY, California....

If you're smart, you can go in the desert in july... but if you're a stupid ass karen, you deserve what you get.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Neither does water, Subby.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Family Motors Motorcycle Sale!
Big bikes, little bikes, slow bikes available.
Are you man or woman enough to try the 200HP D'Gutinator GSRR with a 0-100 time of 2 seconds?
Free demo rides! No license needed!*


*Must have valid organ donor card and blood type test on file prior to test ride
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How does one become so dehydrated that they end up with massive irreparable organ failure in a matter of hours?

"They went on a day hike, but things quickly turned bad. They ran out of water, became severely dehydrated and got confused.
Rowan fell down a ravine. The pair were out in the desert until first responders could find them hours later.
As a result, she now needs a liver transplant and new kidneys."
 
sonorangal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every year this happens. Most if the time it does not have a happy ending. I do not know what compels people to hike in 100 degree + or - weather with little to no water or sun protection.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: Her family told Channel 11 that Rowan had let her health insurance lapse and now needs $300,000 just to get on the transplant list.

Where's the Murcia tag?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope she got the selfie she wanted.

Arizona keeps talking about making a Stupid Hiker law, for people who make poor decision making skills in the outdoors. They hesitate to make it solid because the only people who hike are wealthy (bored) white folk.

They're always looking for that perfect selfie for their Facebook page. Gotta get those 'likes'.
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Her family told Channel 11 that Rowan had let her health insurance lapse and now needs $300,000 just to get on the transplant list.

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: Poor choices aside, the fact that if she doesn't find $300k for her daughter, US healthcare will simply let her die just seems horrific for the world's wealthiest nation.

I can't see how anyone can think that is normal.


It's been the "normal" in the US since the nation was founded. The closest we've come to socialized medicine is Medicare and the VA. The GQP was against Medicare from the start, and has been underfunding the VA for decades.

Maybe once the Zeta Tau variant (you know Delta won't be the last) of COVID kills off most of the elderly politicians and businessmen, and everyone in the red states, the rest of us can fix things.

Until then Go Fund Yourself.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: How does one become so dehydrated that they end up with massive irreparable organ failure in a matter of hours?

"They went on a day hike, but things quickly turned bad. They ran out of water, became severely dehydrated and got confused.
Rowan fell down a ravine. The pair were out in the desert until first responders could find them hours later.
As a result, she now needs a liver transplant and new kidneys."


That's my question too
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: One does not simply day hike in Arizona in July.


Or Canyonlands in Utah!

My first trip on the White Rim was 100 miles with bikes, saddlebags and all the water we could manage.  After our first day - 37 miles out to White Crack, it was obvious we wouldn't have enough for the next two days so we stared off early, bummed some water from a commercial trip, made it to the next night's campsite before the afternoon heat, hid out in the shade, we should have drunk from the muddy Green River but no, headed out late when it was cooler and topped out above the Mineral Bottom switchbacks at dark, woke up at midnight and rode under a full moon to get out of there within 48 hours and very thirsty!  My friend then went off to Marine Boot Camp and later said that "Boot Camp wasn't so bad!"  Later he was flying Marine One!  Been back there 7-8 more times but always with a sag wagon and lots of H2O!
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Fiatlux: How does one become so dehydrated that they end up with massive irreparable organ failure in a matter of hours?

"They went on a day hike, but things quickly turned bad. They ran out of water, became severely dehydrated and got confused.
Rowan fell down a ravine. The pair were out in the desert until first responders could find them hours later.
As a result, she now needs a liver transplant and new kidneys."

That's my question too


My guess is they were already dehydrated before they started the hike. If you're not used to dry heat, you may not realize how much you're sweating (and therefore how much water you're losing) because it evaporates off you as fast as you sweat it.

My housemate's father once collapsed from dehydration after going on a bike ride for a few hours and then coming home and drinking half a bottle of wine, but he's in his fifties and definitely the kind of German idiot who would die trying to drive across Death Valley.
 
illegal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Natural Selection... Swing.. and a foul...
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fiatlux: How does one become so dehydrated that they end up with massive irreparable organ failure in a matter of hours?


She needed the transplant before the fall. It looks better when you stage an accident when you're trying to crowd fund.
 
