9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought for a moment the festival was for racing horses.

Maybe those people should have had better ventilation.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We all knew country 'music' could kill but went they did anyway.

/ I would've thought the deep fried butter would be the biggest threat.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CrazyCurt: We all knew country 'music' could kill but went they did anyway.

/ I would've thought the deep fried butter would be the biggest threat.


Nah - it's the corn.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I bet they were found nekkid
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: I thought for a moment the festival was for racing horses.

Maybe those people should have had better ventilation.


One of the local rumors is that they were doing coke off the generator and Jesus farking Christ Facebook is cancer.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goodbye Horses.....
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fast women, slow horses, unreliable sources...
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let me take a guess at this, a generator inside a trailer.  Hmmm it wasn't a gas powered generator was it?
 
