(WGME Portland)   "Hey, Massholes Bring more quartahs"   (wgme.com) divider line
805 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 9:14 PM



22 Comments
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pretty sure you meant "kwattahs" but you know... how's your mother? GO SCREW!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yah can't get thayah from heeyah.

//ayuh
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Way to Millinocket?
Youtube p6V2Ew1M0sE


/my father actually knew this guy
//he had a camp at Tunk Lake
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Pennsylvania for their Turnpike they raise it every year for another twenty years at least. I forget when the agreement expires but it sucks.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toll Booth in Blazing Saddles
Youtube SbWg-mozGsU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: [pbs.twimg.com image 496x212]


Darn you. At least I have a video. LOL.
 
Gloucester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I will not click on your Zionist bumhole click thing to see your oooh nasty post.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: In Pennsylvania for their Turnpike they raise it every year for another twenty years at least. I forget when the agreement expires but it sucks.


If it is anything like.maine, it already did
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gloucester: No, I will not click on your Zionist bumhole click thing to see your oooh nasty post.


מה?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least MA shows the rates at each of the toll areas.  NY doesn't.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can yah still pahk yah cah in Hahvahd Yahd?
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There are still tollbooths that require change?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, it's quahtahs.  What ails you?
 
Albinoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Turnpike toll prices may be going up to help offset the $60 million the MTA says it lost during the pandemic.

Maybe they should talk to the guy that misplaced all that money. Not earned =/= lost.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Noone is ever expected to take a loss except for the small guy that has no cushion to absorb it. Banks and businesses get bailed out every day while the small guy takes it up the ass.
Lost your job? fark you, pay me!
House burned down? fark you, pay me!
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Subby, it's quahtahs.  What ails you?


The judges would also have accepted "One More Nickel"
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Subby, it's quahtahs.  What ails you?


Could be just anothah goobah.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Brewster: There are still tollbooths that require change?


Why bother even having toll booths?
Gantries are the way to go.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Why bother even having toll booths?
Gantries are the way to go.


Maine Turnpike has them under construction right now. The toll increase is probably to cover the cost.
 
