(Twitter)   Read it in the voice of The Fonz   (twitter.com)
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 20 Jul 2021 at 12:17 PM



‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, I'd forgotten that Scott Baio is a member of the Kevin Sorbo/Kirstie Allie/Tim Allen/Kristy Swanson/Randy Quaid/Dean Cain alliance of idiocy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kris_Romm: Yeah, I'd forgotten that Scott Baio is a member of the Kevin Sorbo/Kirstie Allie/Tim Allen/Kristy Swanson/Randy Quaid/Dean Cain alliance of idiocy.


Admit it.
You've forgotten Scott Baio.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


You know damn well Chachi is vaccinated and only making knuckle-dragger noises to fellate his own 2-inch ego.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Original: Original Tweet:

You know damn well Chachi is vaccinated and only making knuckle-dragger noises to fellate his own 2-inch ego.


His dick may be only 2 inches long but his ego is MASSIVE!
 
lysdexic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chachi you dolt.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally Fonzie's gonna give Chachi the beating he deserves.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: fragMasterFlash: Original: Original Tweet:

You know damn well Chachi is vaccinated and only making knuckle-dragger noises to fellate his own 2-inch ego.

His dick may be only 2 inches long but his ego is MASSIVE!


But, like a balloon, the bigger it gets, the more fragile it is.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's hoping you have another blow-out B'Day JAM this year!! WOOT. Love Subway.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So when does someone respond to Chachi in Charge with pics of all the dead Nazis like Herman Cain and others?

I don't know photoshop. Someone get on that.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is Scott Baio being an idiot again?

I'm shocked.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waka waka waka... oh, you said the Fonz.  Riiiight. Nevermind...
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder what Star Wars would have been like had he gotten to part of Han Solo.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

coyo: I wonder what Star Wars would have been like had he gotten to part of Han Solo.


The Fonz as Han?  Him playing the two coolest characters ever would've either caused the planet to implode in that much coolness, or brought world peace.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Is Scott Baio being an idiot again?

I'm shocked.


No, you aren't, no one is shocked at chachi/scott stuffing his head up his ass. He does it quite regularly.
 
daffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always knew that Henry Winkler was a smart man. I also figured that Baio is a bit lacking in intelligence.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


SCOTT BAIO GAVE ME PINK EYE!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Yeah, I'd forgotten that Scott Baio is a member of the Kevin Sorbo/Kirstie Allie/Tim Allen/Kristy Swanson/Randy Quaid/Dean Cain alliance of idiocy.


Serial sexual harasser/molester/pedophile Scott Baio? No, I can't believe a man of his character would fit that mold.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Yeah, I'd forgotten that Scott Baio is a member of the Kevin Sorbo/Kirstie Allie/Tim Allen/Kristy Swanson/Randy Quaid/Dean Cain alliance of idiocy.


You forgot Ricky Schroeder.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Like I'm not going to read this as a Bob Loblaw vs Barry Zuckerkorn fight

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Kris_Romm: Yeah, I'd forgotten that Scott Baio is a member of the Kevin Sorbo/Kirstie Allie/Tim Allen/Kristy Swanson/Randy Quaid/Dean Cain alliance of idiocy.

You forgot Ricky Schroeder.


Victoria Jackson.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Scott Baio blocked me on twitter during the first Obama's first term because Scott Baio is a coward that cannot take some asking him what policies specifically of the Obama administration that he disagreed with. Blocked me and then @ me like a passive aggressive asshole.
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: coyo: I wonder what Star Wars would have been like had he gotten to part of Han Solo.

The Fonz as Han?  Him playing the two coolest characters ever would've either caused the planet to implode in that much coolness, or brought world peace.


at least the dog will be dead

Fonz and the Happy Days Gang Opening
Youtube WtW6wS3z97Q
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

coyo: I wonder what Star Wars would have been like had he gotten the part of Han Solo.


Was that a thing? I hadn't heard that before.

Winkler could have pulled it off, but there's no Barry Zuckerkorn (the worst farking lawyer) if he does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is that a Concorde?. Whatever rapist of Nicole Eggert
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

daffy: I always knew that Henry Winkler was a smart man.




I would work for that man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
