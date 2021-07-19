 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   If your ship has worms, you can't just take it to the vet   (wtnh.com) divider line
21
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Maybe we can have some bait for fishing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, you take it to the Doc(k).
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's not full of eels
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Labyrinthworms are cooler.
Worm - Labyrinth - The Jim Henson Company
Youtube l0K5T0AqVlY
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was either written by a bot or an eight year old.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Nah, you take it to the Doc(k).


You should take it to one who isn't a drinker. You want a dry doc
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shipworms?  Now I'm picturing an old salt of a worm with a pea coat, a white beard, and a corn-cob pipe.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if my ship has worms but this one does.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What your ship is the Lexx?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone was wondering what a shipworm looks like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

media.aintitcool.comView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Nah, you take it to the Doc(k).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
albertmdh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Good. Maybe we can have some bait for fishing.


Maybe, but shipworms are actually mollusks.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good percentage of people who work the docks for this sort of thing are ex-navy, so actually you can take it to the vet... just the other kind of vet.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've got worms in your what?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Depends on who we're shipping doesn't it?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shipworms are actually clams and are delicious.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shipwor​m
In Palawan and Aklan in the Philippines, the shipworm is called tamilok and is eaten as a delicacy. It is prepared as kinilaw-that is, raw (cleaned) but marinated with vinegar or lime juice, chopped chili peppers and onions, a process very similar to ceviche. The taste of the flesh has been compared to a wide variety of foods, from milk to oysters.[13] Similarly, the delicacy is harvested, sold, and eaten from those taken by local natives in the mangrove forests of West Papua, Indonesia and the central coastal peninsular regions of Thailand near Ko Phra Thong.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/ta​m​ilok-clam-philippines
Tamilok
In the Philippines, the worm is your oyster.

In the Philippines, tamilok live among rotting mangroves.

The foot-long (sometimes longer) slimy, gray creature possesses the classic features of a delicacy: It's a pain to find, is found in only a few countries, and is often eaten raw.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dare to Eat the Philippines' Delectable Woodworms
Youtube j8O70op1D-4
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least it's not space herpes.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Shipworms are actually clams and are delicious.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shipworm
In Palawan and Aklan in the Philippines, the shipworm is called tamilok and is eaten as a delicacy. It is prepared as kinilaw-that is, raw (cleaned) but marinated with vinegar or lime juice, chopped chili peppers and onions, a process very similar to ceviche. The taste of the flesh has been compared to a wide variety of foods, from milk to oysters.[13] Similarly, the delicacy is harvested, sold, and eaten from those taken by local natives in the mangrove forests of West Papua, Indonesia and the central coastal peninsular regions of Thailand near Ko Phra Thong.

https://www.atlasobscura.com/foods/tam​ilok-clam-philippines
Tamilok
In the Philippines, the worm is your oyster.

In the Philippines, tamilok live among rotting mangroves.

The foot-long (sometimes longer) slimy, gray creature possesses the classic features of a delicacy: It's a pain to find, is found in only a few countries, and is often eaten raw.
[Fark user image image 360x360]


I'll try almost anything once.

But not that.

/nope
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I hope it's not full of eels


No, that's his Hover craft.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does it have an itchy aft hole?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

