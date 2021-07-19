 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   25% of Americans aren't tipping at all because of covid, or at least that's the cheap asshats' latest excuse   (grow.acorns.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wonder what a Venn diagram of anti-tippers and anti-vaxxers would look like.

\ I tipped as usual throughout the pandemic
\\ Even and especially when picking up takeout
\\\ Used to be a bartender.  I know exactly how important tips are to service workers
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When we returned to work to do To Go business only, we instituted a policy where all tips were shared. That wound up being an extra $200 a week generally, which didn't exactly make up for the hours we couldn't work, but even still it was nice to have cash in your pocket no matter what. The kitchen staff still gets tipped on occasion, especially by our regulars.

Tip your servers, you cheap bastiches. And your drivers too, who are braving a lot of plague dogs for your ass.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tipping is not a city in China.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Tipping is not a city in China.


Tipping is not common in China. Sometimes its considered an insult.
I've had street vendors send their kids to chase me down, in order to give me the change. They always say, this isn't our custom.

It has a lot to do with face.
Unsolicited money that isn't expressly a gift, is thought of as a slight. Its as though you think they are weak in life and consider them as beggars.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: which didn't exactly make up for the hours we couldn't work


When life gives you lemons...

preview.redd.it
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why tipping needs to be abolished. Imagine your boss just deciding not to pay you today.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same 25% of people that didn't tip before have a new excuse.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some landlords expect you to time them as well.

Fark user image
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some landlords expect you to TIP them

/I hate auto-spellcheck
 
Grahor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't tip. Include the payment for your workers into the price.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.


it's never too late to seek professional help.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grahor: I don't tip.


I do tip.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip or stay home.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
restaurants priced out a increasing amount of the population to go for whales, now non whales can't afford dinning. not enough whales to sustain the industry.
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A place near me added a delivery fee, I still give the driver a couple bucks, because I appreciate not having to put on "in public" pants or shoes.
I figure if 2 or 3 (or more, I hope) give him or her the rough equivalent of a gallon of gas, it's a help.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Grahor: I don't tip. Include the payment for your workers into the price.


Until they do that, if you don't, you're essentially aiding and abetting wage theft.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've actually increased the amount I tip during the pandemic.  I've been working full time (remotely) and drawing my full paycheck, so I'm one of the lucky ones.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I enjoy the proliferation of those iPad stands for paying. It's nice to get prompted to tip 18, 20, or 25% for the service of having the counter worker look for the bag with my name on it, swivel the pay stand towards me, and point at the swipe spot.

Tip for actual service? Sure. Gladly.
But sweetie this ain't the capital grill, it's a beer tent in a parking lot, and it's already 8 dollars.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Throughout the Time of Covid-19, I've tipped 15% for takeout food. I will probably continue to tip my standard 20% for dining in restaurants, but haven't done that since Feb 5, 2020.

// There are good tippers and there are people who've never had to rely on tips.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Grahor: I don't tip. I'm a cheap bastard.



FTFY
 
NevynFox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Grahor: I don't tip.

I do tip.


Fark user image
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As soon as I could get sit-down restaurant meals again I greatly increased my tipping. These days it ranges between 35 and 50 percent. People were struggling and many aren't out of the woods yet, so since I can afford it, I just do it.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

unixpro: Wonder what a Venn diagram of anti-tippers and anti-vaxxers would look like.

\ I tipped as usual throughout the pandemic
\\ Even and especially when picking up takeout
\\\ Used to be a bartender.  I know exactly how important tips are to service workers


Delivery, I tip $5 minimum.

The very few times I've done eat-in because I absolutely needed 4 eggs over-easy, hash browns, two orders of bacon, corned beef hash, toast, and 3 glasses of OJ on the one day/wk I was farking ravenous during rad. treatment and was stuck in a hotel, it was 50%. Minimum.

The other days I pecked at microwaved $.50 Cup Noodles if I thought I could keep it down.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.


Really. Ten whole dollars. To hire someone to rent a space, fill it with commercial cooking equipment, hire people to cook and serve the food that was raised and slaughtered/harvested for you by completely different people, and then clean up after you. And all you had to do was show up. Yeah ten dollars seems steep for that.

You entitled cheapskate fark.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.

Really. Ten whole dollars. To hire someone to rent a space, fill it with commercial cooking equipment, hire people to cook and serve the food that was raised and slaughtered/harvested for you by completely different people, and then clean up after you. And all you had to do was show up. Yeah ten dollars seems steep for that.

You entitled cheapskate fark.


Fark user image
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've increased my tips by a lot. Not unusual to tip 30% these days. Even for most takeout I will do 10-15% but if it's a restaurant I like and frequent then I'm putting in 30% even for takeout.

I figure that it's an investment in a business that I want to have around in the future.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NevynFox: gunther_bumpass: NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.

Really. Ten whole dollars. To hire someone to rent a space, fill it with commercial cooking equipment, hire people to cook and serve the food that was raised and slaughtered/harvested for you by completely different people, and then clean up after you. And all you had to do was show up. Yeah ten dollars seems steep for that.

You entitled cheapskate fark.

Look out, we got a memelord.


Look out, we got a memelord. 

Fark you, idiot.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heck, I make them pay me for all the time I couldn't spend stuffing juevos rancheros into my face while everything was shut down last year. I demand compensation.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh boy
Fark user imageView Full Size

another tipping thread

I would like Restaurants to advertise what the hourly wage of their employees are so I can tip appropriately, and maybe stop doing business with them
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jjorsett: As soon as I could get sit-down restaurant meals again I greatly increased my tipping. These days it ranges between 35 and 50 percent. People were struggling and many aren't out of the woods yet, so since I can afford it, I just do it.


I feel this. Pre-pandemic I always tipped 20%; 25-30 if it was really good. Now I feel 30 is the new baseline what with all the new chaos and >gesticulates wildly at TFA.<
 
NevynFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: NevynFox: gunther_bumpass: NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.

Really. Ten whole dollars. To hire someone to rent a space, fill it with commercial cooking equipment, hire people to cook and serve the food that was raised and slaughtered/harvested for you by completely different people, and then clean up after you. And all you had to do was show up. Yeah ten dollars seems steep for that.

You entitled cheapskate fark.

[Fark user image 425x319]

Look out, we got a memelord. 

Fark you, idiot.


It's good to know you've had a great day :)
 
NevynFox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, and don't smart yourself. It makes you look bad.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tipping is unfortunately a necessity in the US because labor is so poorly compensated.

You should push to end the practice broadly  while generously compensating your serf servants at food and beverage jobs well until conditions improve.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm always trying to tip the waitress.
/
But, back on subject please tip the help accordingly.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Honestly I hate going out now, almost every place is short staff, especially in the kitchen. Many places have an inferior product coming out at an increased price and bad to not so great service.  Restaurant owners complaining they can't get people to work while not wanting to pay more.

Best place amazingly has been a Texas road house
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Oh, and don't smart yourself. It makes you look bad.


Actually it makes me look dignified.

and I usually tip 20% or more, depending on how many drinks I've had.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Oh boy
[Fark user image 220x181] [View Full Size image _x_]
another tipping thread

I would like Restaurants to advertise what the hourly wage of their employees are so I can tip appropriately, and maybe stop doing business with them


The idea of tipping restaurant staff has only been around for more than half a century. 
It's understandable that this confuses you.

"Wull why come they don't say what it cost?"

They do. And it's been expected, for likely longer than you have been alive, that you tip.

"Buh I'm Subserdizin' the restront"

No, you're simply expected to provide the reasonable and customary gratuity that has been common since
the second world war.

This is not a surprise, you cheap dumb bastard.  

When tipping is eliminated in favor of higher wages, you will not be able to afford a night out,
same as it is now. The only difference is that you won't be able to stiff someone.

Learn to cook, or learn the value of someone cooking for you, you fatass skinflint.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NevynFox: gunther_bumpass: NevynFox: gunther_bumpass: NM Volunteer: I don't tip right now, because I haven't gone back to restaurants.  Nice not to spend $10+ for a single meal.

Really. Ten whole dollars. To hire someone to rent a space, fill it with commercial cooking equipment, hire people to cook and serve the food that was raised and slaughtered/harvested for you by completely different people, and then clean up after you. And all you had to do was show up. Yeah ten dollars seems steep for that.

You entitled cheapskate fark.

[Fark user image 425x319]

Look out, we got a memelord. 

Fark you, idiot.

It's good to know you've had a great day :)


Well bless yer hart. 

Dipshiat.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
delivery gets $5, unless they compliment my dog. Those people get $7.50. Have a treat for my dog? You get $10 and an email to your boss saying you deserve an attaboy.
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bluewave69: restaurants priced out a increasing amount of the population to go for whales, now non whales can't afford dinning. not enough whales to sustain the industry.


I wouldn't go so far as to call the diners whales. They got a weight problem. I mean what's the diner gonna do, they're hungry.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I know that everyone in the restaurant is earning at least $13.69 (and most more like $15 to $19 now), what is the acceptable percentage to tip?

/minimum wage in the state of Washington is $13.69, the only exception being for workers ages 14-15 who get $11.64. No exceptions for wait-staff, farm workers, or any other occupation
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People who tip help keep alive the barbaric practice of tipping.
 
