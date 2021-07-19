 Skip to content
 
(Canton Repository)   Vaccination clinics will now drive closer to your house, you'll receive a $10 BellStores gift card and Ohio's largest health insurers will give you a $50 prepaid Visa card if you just get your damn shot   (cantonrep.com) divider line
    Stark County, Ohio, Stark County Health Department  
posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 11:04 PM



blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is just freeken pathetic.

"Chris Cugini, a communications specialist at the county health agency, said that 12 people received their first shot at the three mobile clinics held July 14 in Brewster, Pike Township and Waynesburg. "

That's 12 whole people.
12
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Sure it's not approved by the FDA and is full of 5G, Bill Gates' jizz, and ground up aborted babies but hey, $50!"

I guess I could see someone thinking that.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm already vaccinated, but I'd be willing to get vaccinated again as long as it's safe so I could get some of these prizes.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People are literally dying to get the vaccine and we can't even convince 40ish percent of American adults to get vaccinated.
 
aperson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Starting to feel like I jumped the gun getting my shot.  If I'd only held out a few months I'd be getting $50 gift cards and lottery entries.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I'm already vaccinated, but I'd be willing to get vaccinated again as long as it's safe so I could get some of these prizes.


Long Beach is giving out prerolled joints, so hit the road, jack .
/your name might not be jack but i'm too tired to check yer profile
 
sforce
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Positive reinforcement hasn't worked much, time for negative reinforcement.

Annouce that: "Health insurance policy rates for 2022 will take COVID vaccination status into consideration when calculating your premium due to it being a voluntary choice that raises your risk as an insured, just like they do for smokers. This could cause your rate to be up to 50% higher than a COVID vaccinated individual."
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blender61: This is just freeken pathetic.

"Chris Cugini, a communications specialist at the county health agency, said that 12 people received their first shot at the three mobile clinics held July 14 in Brewster, Pike Township and Waynesburg. "

That's 12 whole people.
12


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For the record I still have not gotten my jab due to my work being dumbfarks and caring for one who needs a lot of monitoring after any procedure, like a new jab. We could not do it at the same time as if we both had bad reactions- the felines would end up eating as. SHe had her first pfizer a week and a half ago, she has been fine, so I am up next, asap.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aperson: Starting to feel like I jumped the gun getting my shot.  If I'd only held out a few months I'd be getting $50 gift cards and lottery entries.


If they don't require insurance information, just give them a fake name and justify it to yourself afterwards as a booster shot?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aperson: Starting to feel like I jumped the gun getting my shot.  If I'd only held out a few months I'd be getting $50 gift cards and lottery entries.


You could also be hospitalized or ded.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I'm gonna need to get vaxxed a couple more times to get some of that moolah $$$...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is getting tiresome. Let's just load up the tranquilizer guns and break out the Jeeps like in Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm rapidly reaching "fark 'em" territory.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, American Taliban. Keep up with your AntiVaxx™ propaganda. You're bromine to the gene pool when all we really needed was chlorine, and you smell funny compared to the alternative, but you're cheap, as effective and in surplus now so just keep it up.

I'm studying alchemy so this is all fascinating to observe.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if that doesn't work:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is getting tiresome. Let's just load up the tranquilizer guns and break out the Jeeps like in Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.


Some else besides me listened to Stephanie Miller 3 weeks ago. ( yes, she went Wild Kingdom about forced shots with tranc guns / darts ) .
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated early and all I got was vaccinated.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

alienated: For the record I still have not gotten my jab due to my work being dumbfarks and caring for one who needs a lot of monitoring after any procedure, like a new jab. We could not do it at the same time as if we both had bad reactions- the felines would end up eating as. SHe had her first pfizer a week and a half ago, she has been fine, so I am up next, asap.


I've had both (Moderna), and the only side effect was very light soreness where I got the shot.  Nothing besides that.

The only people I know who've experienced side effects are drama queens....they're ALWAYS afflicted with something or other.

But most ppl haven't had anything.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You're no good to the insurance companies if you're dead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alienated: DuneClimber: I'm already vaccinated, but I'd be willing to get vaccinated again as long as it's safe so I could get some of these prizes.

Long Beach is giving out prerolled joints, so hit the road, jack .
/your name might not be jack but i'm too tired to check yer profile


I'd give out a pre-rolled join for a hug.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I tried talking to my anti-vax friend the other day.

But I couldn't find my Ouija board.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Giving people stuff won't make them take the shot.

The more you offer them, the more they'll think that you are trying to trick them with glass beads.

Instead, tell them they can't have it.  They aren't good enough.  Neighbor Bob gets one instead.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sforce: Positive reinforcement hasn't worked much, time for negative reinforcement.

Annouce that: "Health insurance policy rates for 2022 will take COVID vaccination status into consideration when calculating your premium due to it being a voluntary choice that raises your risk as an insured, just like they do for smokers. This could cause your rate to be up to 50% higher than a COVID vaccinated individual."


I'm surprised an insurance company will even cover the cost if the person isn't vaccinated. I would have guessed that refusing the vaccine would void the policy.

It would if I ran the company. Use the savings to attract the vaccinated and others who avoid alcohol, cigarettes, etc., with lower rates.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For fark's sake. Just set a rule.

Not vaccinated? No coverage if you are COVID-19 positive on admission.

We'll either fix the anti-vaccine bullshiat or the US healthcare system and if we're really lucky we'll fix both.

\ we won't be lucky.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aperson: Starting to feel like I jumped the gun getting my shot.  If I'd only held out a few months I'd be getting $50 gift cards and lottery entries.


Well yeah, but you would have missed out on all those months of licking door handles and making out with strangers
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indy_kid: sforce: Positive reinforcement hasn't worked much, time for negative reinforcement.

Annouce that: "Health insurance policy rates for 2022 will take COVID vaccination status into consideration when calculating your premium due to it being a voluntary choice that raises your risk as an insured, just like they do for smokers. This could cause your rate to be up to 50% higher than a COVID vaccinated individual."

I'm surprised an insurance company will even cover the cost if the person isn't vaccinated. I would have guessed that refusing the vaccine would void the policy.

It would if I ran the company. Use the savings to attract the vaccinated and others who avoid alcohol, cigarettes, etc., with lower rates.


I actually wonder if it would hold up in court the same way the mandate did with the Houston hospital given its EUA status, I imagine they cover Complications of people that don't get the flu vaccine, shingles and other optional vaccines
 
zbtop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And Subby...all that proves is how real the evil government conspiracy is if they're trying so hard. That's what these people actually think. It's a way for them to take control of their empty lives and scream back into the void, even if it's otherwise self destructive.

Every incentive any reasonable (barring actual medical conditions, immunocompromised people, etc) person needed to get vaccinated was on the table months ago add long since taken advantage of.
 
angrycrank
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is getting tiresome. Let's just load up the tranquilizer guns and break out the Jeeps like in Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom.


Bill Gates with a sniper rifle from a 5G tower. Do it now. Or aren't there a bunch of Jewish Space Lazers that could take care of this for us?
 
