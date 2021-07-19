 Skip to content
 
(Media Matters)   Alabama coal workers are striking for the first time in decades, and yet all three major cable news networks are silent about it   (mediamatters.org) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, I was wondering why coal was getting so expensive at the store.
Good to know.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yep. And the UMW union has been siding with the company against the union members.

Here is a video from the DSA, who was at the union house supporting the strike and raising money via a podcast. Union executives attacked them.


Attacked at UMWA Strike-Fest 2021
Youtube L4u3qSczOP0


Only socialists have been covering this strike as well as the one with Volvo workers in Virginia.

There are a lot of strikes that the mainstream media never reports on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because no one gives a shiat about Alabama
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who cares? They mine coal. Its not important. Its not like they cook our Big Macs.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: Who cares? They mine coal. Its not important. Its not like they cook our Big Macs.


It isn't about the product, it is about the workers and the agreements made to them by the company they work for.

Same with those occasional strikes by McD's workers. One group even took over a McD's in Paris and turned it into a food bank.

https://www.businessinsider.com/frenc​h​-mcdonalds-a-food-bank-after-staff-res​isted-shutdown-2021-6?op=1
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Eat shiat, Bob.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nadie_AZ:. One group even took over a McD's in Paris and turned it into a food bank.

What's the Whopper to Royale exchange rate?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's  coal?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who cares?  My power doesn't come from Alabama coal.  Let them strike.  Hopefully they all quit and the mines shut down.

Then have the train to be the people in space suits at the L3 point repairing the solar collecting unit.  Sure, there will be some people lost to space, but every job has risks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: What's  coal?


It's what powers your Tesla.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: What's  coal?


Thinly-sliced cabbage, shredded carrots, mayo, a dash of vinegar, a pinch of cayenne.

It's the law.
 
