(KRQE News)   Don't pump for drunks   (krqe.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I will never do a field sobriety test for a gas attendant, because they are most certainly, not qualified to judge my level of intoxication from anything. Cops are not qualified either, but they are allowed to kill whomever they want,  so it's just best to do what they say.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How the heck is that going to work with self service pumps?  Are they going to install breathalyzer mechanisms on all of the pumps?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the most idiotic thing I've heard in a while. What about electric car charging stations? Does this mean Target or any other store who happens to have a charging station will be held liable?

Why not go right to the likely source- bars that serve obviously intoxicated patrons. Why aren't they being held accountable?

It is an incredibly horrible situation, but it won't be solved by doing this.

/hit head on by a drunk driver traveling the wrong way on 1-80
//thankfully we had rather minor injuries, totaled car
/// it took two years to get through the farking court system
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh that's gonna get slapped down quick, because it's crazy as hell.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What about pumps and a bump?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: How the heck is that going to work with self service pumps?  Are they going to install breathalyzer mechanisms on all of the pumps?


Sounds sanitary.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would assume most places are closed when the drunk leaves the bar at 2am and need to fuel up.  What then?  I can only imagine the majority of those judges are Republican.  And what kind of ruling is "May" be liable?  So, does that just mean victims can sue the gas stations for some money since the drunk driver has none?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It should also be the legal responsibility of convenience store workers to detain people suspected of passing counterfeit currency.
 
Gramma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The responsible party for an incident of drunk driving should be the drunk driver.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does this state also make every establishment that serves alcohol station an attendant in their parking lots to make sure no drunks leave the property? If not then why are they making gas station/convenience store workers responsible  for this. I hope every gas station attendant in this state quits if they pass this law.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The "best" part of this is they're going to effectively ban pay at the pump because they can't check if your drunk if there isn't a staff member involved in the transaction.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the innocent man who was killed and the drunk driver should be put away, but, let me sit on that jury and the plaintiffs will get nothing. This is the usual "we gotta find somebody...anybody, with insurance and/or their own money to sue" asshattery from tort lawyers, while the plaintiffs tell you the "we're not doing it for the money, but, to protect the next person" bullshiat. But the bottom line is, it's always the farkin' money.
 
