(ABC 10 Sacamento)   Coo-lander: there can be only one
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blocked by a paywall

/The Bees new owners suck
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aristocrats?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One person got shot in the food  ..
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: One person got shot in the food  ..


Holey Mackerel!
 
bdunseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the press release, two of the victims were shot in the food and thigh" no mention of if the food was squab
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: One person got shot in the food  ..


He got all the condiments. Salt, pepper, lead...
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wat.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swords?

Pigeon racing is conducted by everyone releasing their birds from a central location and timing their return to the home coop. It's a pretty fun recreational activity.

These are just assholes who were itching for a fight no matter what.
 
phishrace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
♬ Shot through the food
And you're to blame ♪
You give pigeon racing
A bad name ♫
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mikalmd: One person got shot in the food  ..


and you're to blame
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mike Tyson will be brought in to reconcile the parties

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The shooters "pulled up" with "guns and swords".

This was no random shooting.

It was a Civil War Reenactment. with pigeons.

I hope the authorities arrive with horses and ropes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I go to all pigeon racing events strapped.

/Stay strapped or get clapped, pheasants
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a shame Joe Kenda is retired. We need him now more than ever.
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Asshole site, autoplay video with volume on blast.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Swords?

Pigeon racing is conducted by everyone releasing their birds from a central location and timing their return to the home coop. It's a pretty fun recreational activity.

These are just assholes who were itching for a fight no matter what.


They were probably just tired of being cooped up.
 
