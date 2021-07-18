 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Just Jared)   There is no way this could go wrong   (justjared.com) divider line
26
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 5:22 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just like you MUST sign your real name to a letter or put your real name on a bill you post.

He's a real geenyus
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Currently, social media is like boarding a plane and not having to show I.D.
THAT would never happen," Idris continued.

Ohh Idris. You're a handsome, charismatic SOB, but there's a reason other people are paid to write what you're supposed to say.

This is a bad take.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welcome to the internet?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or, if it bothers you that much, stop being famous.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This make come as a shock to some of you, but my first name isn't "Nick".
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This make come as a shock to some of you, but my first name isn't "Nick".


...uhhh...yea...me too...
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would anyone use a pseudonym on social media?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
?????????
It's interesting that on the website that the first thing people want to do is call you a troll you don't want people verified you do understand they would kill trolls off?????
It's interesting how stupid some humans are.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: Why would anyone use a pseudonym on social media?


To troll?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've said pretty much the same thing for years. Anonymous is an asshole. If there was some way for social Media to confirm who is who, even if they dont readily publish it. The inter-webs would be a much friendlier place. But I'm not famous so am not dumb enough to think there is any kind of easy fix.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: EdwardTellerhands: Why would anyone use a pseudonym on social media?

To troll?


It's interesting how stupid some humans are.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Counterpoint. All of the crazy racist shiat all over Facebook.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He should stick to djing
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Counterpoint. All of the crazy racist shiat all over Facebook.


Yeah, people don't seem all that hesitant to put their real names to some of this shiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EdwardTellerhands: waxbeans: EdwardTellerhands: Why would anyone use a pseudonym on social media?

To troll?

It's interesting how stupid some humans are.


😂😂😂🙃
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And suddenly, just like that...

POOF

You're a boomer.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Counterpoint. All of the crazy racist shiat all over Facebook.


Exactly.
It's interesting that people are outraged at the racism on the internet but they don't want people identified

Hum??????????
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the Farker who introduced me to the @JoelDongsteen Twitter account. It's a bot that follows Joel Osteen, and whenever he plops out a lukewarm dollop of spiritual self-help pablum, the bot retweets him, but replaces every instance of "God" with "your dick."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was an unexpectedly transcendent experience: The bot takes something low and crass (Joel Osteen,) and combines it with something else low and crass (dick jokes,) and yet, the result is somehow sublime. Beautiful. High art. I was literally moved to tears.

Anyway, social media is a terrible curse on humanity and all, but do you really want to live in a world that is still cursed with social media but does not have the glory and majesty that is @JoelDongsteen? That's not a world I want to live in, Idris. That's not a world I want to live in at all.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just Jared is a website. Ok.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Blow it out your ass Idris
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: I've said pretty much the same thing for years. Anonymous is an asshole. If there was some way for social Media to confirm who is who, even if they dont readily publish it. The inter-webs would be a much friendlier place. But I'm not famous so am not dumb enough to think there is any kind of easy fix.


Says The only person in the world named Shaman Gator.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait... without verification, how do we know it's really him?

/Also, the governments of Belarus, China, Cuba, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, etc. nod in agreement.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Irrelevant Gamer: Counterpoint. All of the crazy racist shiat all over Facebook.

Exactly.
It's interesting that people are outraged at the racism on the internet but they don't want people identified

Hum??????????


My point was considering people use their real names on Facebook, and post heinous shiat regardless, identifying everyone on Twitter isn't likely to tone it down.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: waxbeans: The Irrelevant Gamer: Counterpoint. All of the crazy racist shiat all over Facebook.

Exactly.
It's interesting that people are outraged at the racism on the internet but they don't want people identified

Hum??????????

My point was considering people use their real names on Facebook, and post heinous shiat regardless, identifying everyone on Twitter isn't likely to tone it down.


All I know is it's very offensive to be called a troll amongst people who are apparently very opposed to being identified.
Because I assure everyone I am not a troll.
At my point in bring that up is we've gotten too comfortable with immediately calling someone a troll just because they disagree with us.
And as long as we're going to be ugly and disagree with each other in an ugly fashion and call each other's names why not know each other's actual names?
Otherwise if we're going to be anonymous maybe we should have some kind of etiquette of being polite and when I say polite I just mean there's no need to call each other names since we don't even know each other's names.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Magnus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This make come as a shock to some of you, but my first name isn't "Nick".


We know.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.