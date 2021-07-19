 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Remember: if you drink, don't drone   (soranews24.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Aichi Prefecture, Toyota, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Toyota, Aichi, Intoxication, Prefectures of Japan, Honshū, Alcohol intoxication  
•       •       •

786 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 5:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a result, piloting a drone under the influence became officially prohibited and his was the first arrest of its kind in Aichi.

An Aichi Wawa would also be a first.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dwayne Stomp PSA
Youtube ICj9mVdDcFg
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See Dick drink. See Dick drone. See Dick die. Don't be a Dick.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is a hoarder.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd imagine it's the lowest possible class of misdemeanor, but yeah, no one wants a drone to the face because you're drunk off your ass and can't aim.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soranews24.comView Full Size

How does his girlfriend get over to that bed to have sex?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [soranews24.com image 640x443]
How does his girlfriend get over to that bed to have sex?


She's very limber if you deflate her a little bit.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the suspect consumed eight cans of beer between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon. "

I'm 57 and I don't think I ever had more than one beer before noon (before 3:00 AM does not count). Maybe when going to a restaurant for lunch at 11:00 but in that case it still would be less than two whole beers before noon.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drone?  Don't mind if I didgeridoo.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: See Dick drink. See Dick drone. See Dick die. Don't be a Dead Dick.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "the suspect consumed eight cans of beer between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon. "

I'm 57 and I don't think I ever had more than one beer before noon (before 3:00 AM does not count). Maybe when going to a restaurant for lunch at 11:00 but in that case it still would be less than two whole beers before noon.


As far as I can remember this story is the first one I've read where the consequences of day drinking were not positive.

/another day ending with Y
//but starting with why not?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was wondering if that's a real Strat in the debris field but...no.  Not with that truss rod cover.
 
morg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a pretty hilarious day he had going until the police got involved. What other mischief did he have planned?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FPV Drone Flight into the Iceland Volcano PT1
Youtube ugOqZOJvPuc
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

talkertopc: "the suspect consumed eight cans of beer between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon. "

I'm 57 and I don't think I ever had more than one beer before noon (before 3:00 AM does not count). Maybe when going to a restaurant for lunch at 11:00 but in that case it still would be less than two whole beers before noon.


you've never worked graveyard shift then.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [soranews24.com image 640x443]
How does his girlfriend get over to that bed to have sex?


There's a bed in that pic?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badafuco: MythDragon: [soranews24.com image 640x443]
How does his girlfriend get over to that bed to have sex?

There's a bed in that pic?


All the way in the back.  Looks like a sleeping bag on top.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: talkertopc: "the suspect consumed eight cans of beer between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon. "

I'm 57 and I don't think I ever had more than one beer before noon (before 3:00 AM does not count). Maybe when going to a restaurant for lunch at 11:00 but in that case it still would be less than two whole beers before noon.

you've never worked graveyard shift then.


Or tailgated
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Salmon: talkertopc: "the suspect consumed eight cans of beer between the hours of 7 a.m. and noon. "

I'm 57 and I don't think I ever had more than one beer before noon (before 3:00 AM does not count). Maybe when going to a restaurant for lunch at 11:00 but in that case it still would be less than two whole beers before noon.

you've never worked graveyard shift then.

Or tailgated


Or been a teacher the week after finals.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.