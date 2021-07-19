 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Massive collection of White House molds for sale. No word on spores or fungus   (washingtonian.com) divider line
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What about the Twinkie?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've been saving that one half your life, haven't you, subby?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Print is dead.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it include the infamous Donnie mold?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Bush's grandchildren had already bitten off the head.

Note to self: lookout for monster Bush.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diabolic: One of Bush's grandchildren had already bitten off the head.

Note to self: lookout for monster Bush.


Glycerine.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was that a bunch of stuff pilfered by the previous occupant was finally hitting the market.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're selling the toilet seats used by the Trump admin?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The chef must be a fungi to hang around with.
 
