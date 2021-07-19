 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Must have put a decimal point in the wrong place or something. Always messing up some mundane detail   (ktla.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Detonator, Explosive material, Explosion, Nuclear weapon, Improvised explosive device, explosive material, total containment vessel, weight of fireworks  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 9:30 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What? You're telling me that the police miscalculated the weight of something?!
I DON'T BELIEVE IT!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought July 4th was celebrated on, oh, I don't know, some day earlier in the month.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cop math
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
THIS IS NOT SOME MUNDANE DETAIL, MICHAEL!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: What? You're telling me that the police miscalculated the weight of something?!
I DON'T BELIEVE IT!


It's LA. You've got to visualize it, man.

If only there were more accurate way to measure weight...
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No amount of red stapler scan put that back together...
 
lincoln65
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: THIS IS NOT SOME MUNDANE DETAIL, MICHAEL!!


I always thought he was saying "Monday detail", which made the theme of the film much more consistent.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've made some explosion containment vessels for a company that that was testing a few grams at a time. They were huge and many thousands of pounds. This thing they have was rated for 25lbs? I'm curious how the hell that works.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Looking at the numbers, I'm betting someone had the scale set to Kg instead on lbs.
 
ifky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
One ton? six tons? What difference could it make.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*looks at 15lb weight*

*looks at 45lb weight*

How, exactly, could you mistake either of those for the other?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once more cops just farking up the basics.

Why should they care it's a populated neighborhood? No cops or rich white people they're sworn to protect live there.

Why should they even give a passing nod to procedure?  Scales? Scales are tricky and sometimes they don't give you those numbers you want if you can't trust the own white nerve endings in your own white male hand what can you possibly trust?

"It's too dangerous to move, so let's just detonate in the farkING MIDDLE of a populated neighborhood with an unknown 'guesstimated' weight of explosives."  If you ever thought cops gave a single tiny little shiat about you here you go.  These fine professionals could not even be bothered to get a scale.

Also who cares about all the tax-payer funded gear that got exploded and sent, as shrapnel, into nearby property? Cops don't pay for it.

Oh sure, maybe Lt Spinelli will have to have a PBR keg instead of a keg of Blue Moon at his retirement and have to laugh along with some jokes aimed at him.

Cops don't care about you.  They've never cared about you.   They exist to keep you in your place and to remind you that if they want they can blow up your neighborhood but don't you dare protest.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cops: We were told there would be no math....because we're dumb as f*ck.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oblig:

The Naked Gun - "Nothing to see here!" (1080p)
Youtube aKnX5wci404
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"the LAPD team calculated the weight of the explosives by slicing into two firework samples, extracting material from inside, and estimating the weight - not by using a scale."

LAPD technician reenactment

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

erik-k: *looks at 15lb weight*

*looks at 45lb weight*

How, exactly, could you mistake either of those for the other?


Umm, they were a bunch of little weights, or packages if you will.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.