(CNN)   O Canada, on August 9th you open for thee   (cnn.com) divider line
    United Kingdom, United States, European Union, White House, permanent residents of the United States, Non-essential travel, International travelers, travel restrictions  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't expect a polite welcome from anyone not paid to be happy to see you.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's time to open up again. There will always be risks & I'm sure we'll be fretting about some new Bugaboo soon enough.
HOWDY, NEIGHBOURS! GOOD TO SEE YOU!
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.


They're not letting the unvaccinated in.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada
Youtube oMQjT2MZzDc
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wipe your boots and wash your hands.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

They're not letting the unvaccinated in.


Which also largely means that we are only letting in people from places with their shiat sufficiently together that they at least have a real proof of vaccination status

And at current pace, we will be past 75% double vaccinated (eligible population) so a random breakthrough should be a rare occurrence
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am hopeful we have a way of validating "proof" of vaccination being submitted.

I wish we would wait another couple of months as the recent surge in the US is very concerning for all of us in Canada & those that have to travel to the US for work.

Scheduled to go to Orlando in Sept. for totally unnecessary company conference. Double vaxxed but still wary of certain States, colleagues.  😱
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

They're not letting the unvaccinated in.


unless they quarantine, I think this is how it's supposed to work?

So I'm still a bit confused, do kids need to quarantine while the parents go out and party?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.


I live in the south.

We aren't all dyed in the same cloth.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Please no.

Although I suppose with B.C. being on fire that will deter some of them from coming here.

/My parents are in Saskatchewan
//My Mom: "What's the smoke like outside?"
///Me: "Think of a restaurant in the '80s during supper rush." "Oh dear."
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not reciprocal. No Canadians are allowed to drive down to Costco to fill up on gas and milk.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

They're not letting the unvaccinated in.


Cool. How's that Vaccine Passport coming along?
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ugh. Down here in the southern tip of Nova Scotia, we've been extremely lucky that the US-Canada ferry has been closed down since 2019. I doubt it'll be open this season, so I guess we have about 10 months to see how this pans out before this affects us. No doubt by then, the border will have been locked down again.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

melfunction: It's not reciprocal. No Canadians are allowed to drive down to Costco to fill up on gas and milk.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


You don't even have bagged milk. Why would we buy milk? O_o
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

I live in the south.

We aren't all dyed in the same cloth.


Many however died in the same biome.

Your responsibility doesn't make travel safe when a bunch of antivaxers are still rolling around.

Look at the recent texas dems
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: casual disregard: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

I live in the south.

We aren't all dyed in the same cloth.

Many however died in the same biome.

Your responsibility doesn't make travel safe when a bunch of antivaxers are still rolling around.

Look at the recent texas dems


Yeah, but those Texas Dems will probably be fine.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: casual disregard: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

I live in the south.

We aren't all dyed in the same cloth.

Many however died in the same biome.

Your responsibility doesn't make travel safe when a bunch of antivaxers are still rolling around.

Look at the recent texas dems


What do you want me to do?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh ew. Why would you want us up there? Have you met us?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bifster: I am hopeful we have a way of validating "proof" of vaccination being submitted.

I wish we would wait another couple of months as the recent surge in the US is very concerning for all of us in Canada & those that have to travel to the US for work.

Scheduled to go to Orlando in Sept. for totally unnecessary company conference. Double vaxxed but still wary of certain States, colleagues.  😱


I don't want to be the one to tell you, but...
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

melfunction: It's not reciprocal. No Canadians are allowed to drive down to Costco to fill up on gas and milk.


If we opened up, the Americans will have to reciprocate.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just spend as much money as you possibly can, preferably in Ottawa...and tip your servers very, very well.

hikebiketravel.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any Americans coming north have to download "ArriveCan" showing their vaccination status.  Fake vaccinations will not be tolerated.  Read somewhere the fines can go up to $750k.  This could be a money making venture!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bifster: I am hopeful we have a way of validating "proof" of vaccination being submitted.



Travellers will have to submit proof of vaccination on the ArriveCAN app or online portal. They must also provide results of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entering Canada and be asymptomatic upon arrival.

Travellers must also carry a paper or digital copy of their vaccination documentation in English or French or via a certified translation to show a government official, if requested.

Unvaccinated children will also not be required to quarantine, but they must wear a mask and cannot participate in group activities, including summer camps. It remains unclear whether unvaccinated children will be prevented from going to tourist attractions, since there is no requirement for the attraction owners to monitor visitors.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

melfunction: It's not reciprocal. No Canadians are allowed to drive down to Costco to fill up on gas and milk.


Probably means we're going to deny them costly medication, too.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gaslight: Wipe your boots and wash your hands.


They're still gonna track derp in all over the place.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
did anyone notice that canada was closed
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Don't expect a polite welcome from anyone not paid to be happy to see you.


But we come *cough* bearing gifts!
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I bet this gets pushed back with the delta variant ramping up.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wrong tab, I suppose, but August 9th is the anniversary of the Gretzky trade out of Edmonton (1988).  This means something!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: Wrong tab, I suppose, but August 9th is the anniversary of the Gretzky trade out of Edmonton (1988).  This means something!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

casual disregard: leeksfromchichis: casual disregard: Ishkur: I don't think this is a good idea.

Now until all the plague rats down south get their shiat together.

I live in the south.

We aren't all dyed in the same cloth.

Many however died in the same biome.

Your responsibility doesn't make travel safe when a bunch of antivaxers are still rolling around.

Look at the recent texas dems

What do you want me to do?


Gimme exactly a million dollars (after taxes)  a vailid letter of marque with no expiration date, and an order of fries from mcdonald's cooked in the original beef tallow.

But you probably can't or won't do that, so wear masks and social distance, vaccinated or not, till we polio/smallpox this biatch of a pandemic.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just a bit too late. We just got back from Portland for our annual fishing trip.

It turns out that Sturgeon fight like demons.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
fark.  No.  Sorry, nice intelligent Americans... but we can't tell you from the belligerently ignorant selfish moron Americans.   They'll lie.  They'll get fake documents just to stick it to us.

I hope the government reverses this insanity and the border doesn't open until your plague rats are properly taken care of.  Put some chlorine in your damn gene pool, the water's lookin' mighty murky down there.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

melfunction: It's not reciprocal. No Canadians are allowed to drive down to Costco to fill up on gas and milk.


We have Costco's here, and better tasting milk, but the gas would be cheaper with fewer taxes on it. The real draw for US Costco's would be the Kirkland wines.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.