(6ABC Philadelphia)   And now the Ocean City traffic. Route 9 is running well, Route 152 is sluggish and the 9th Street bridge is closed because someone landed a plane on it, so expect delays   (6abc.com) divider line
    More: Strange, New Jersey, OCEAN CITY, Landon Lucas, Atlantic County, New Jersey, banner plane, 18-year-old flying, emergency landing, engine trouble  
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway. Lucas landed the plane with no damage to the aircraft, and no injury to himself or any drivers, officials said.

Nicely done, kid. Never knew they fly banners on Mondays. At least it wasn't 4 PM on Sunday. He was pretty close to the airport, though I dont know how to fly a plane.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good work, kid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UberDave: Wanted for questioning:

[Fark user image 750x496]


Unrecognized masterpiece.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He walks away and the plane is (more or less) in one piece.

Have a beer, then go to church.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway. Lucas landed the plane with no damage to the aircraft, and no injury to himself or any drivers, officials said.

Nicely done, kid. Never knew they fly banners on Mondays. At least it wasn't 4 PM on Sunday. He was pretty close to the airport, though I dont know how to fly a plane.
[Fark user image 782x817]


That sounds like a fine bit of aviating. One of the scariest things that can happen to a pilot is to lose power. There's lots of stories of successful dead-stick landings, but many more that ended in tragedy.
If you're interested, two stories I would strongly recommend visiting are TACA Flight 110 and the Gimli Glider.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: He walks away and the plane is (more or less) in one piece.

Have a beer, then go to church.


You can't have a beer in Ocean City, New Jersey, it's a dry town... because of the church people.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Landon Lucas, an 18-year-old flying for Paramount Air Service, reported that his plane began to experience engine trouble as he was flying near Steel Pier in Atlantic City, officials said. He released his banner into the ocean and was attempting to reach Ocean City Municipal Airport when he spotted a gap in traffic in the westbound lanes of the causeway. Lucas landed the plane with no damage to the aircraft, and no injury to himself or any drivers, officials said.

Nicely done, kid. Never knew they fly banners on Mondays. At least it wasn't 4 PM on Sunday. He was pretty close to the airport, though I dont know how to fly a plane.
[Fark user image 782x817]


The pictures look like a run of the mill piper cub. I know the super cub (bigger engine, cowling etc.) has a glide ratio of 7.5:1   So using the glide ratio from a super cub, the kid would need to be at least 1700 ft. to make it from where the map depicts where he landed to the airport.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This story reminds me of this video I just saw this morning on Reddit. A student pilot safely lands his plane after losing engine power:

Student Pilot Loses Engine | Cockpit View + ATC | by Brian Parsley
Youtube PTrLxkVOShg
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pfft...pussy...
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Another Government Employee: He walks away and the plane is (more or less) in one piece.

Have a beer, then go to church.

You can't have a beer in Ocean City, New Jersey, it's a dry town... because of the church people.


You can have a beer in Ocean City NJ. You just cannot buy a beer there. Circle Liquors is on the Somers Point side of the bridge the kid landed on.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skinink: This story reminds me of this video I just saw this morning on Reddit. A student pilot safely lands his plane after losing engine power:

[YouTube video: Student Pilot Loses Engine | Cockpit View + ATC | by Brian Parsley]


This was on TFD earlier today.  The student pilot in that video ran out of gas.  So great landing, poor situational awareness.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Another Government Employee: He walks away and the plane is (more or less) in one piece.

Have a beer, then go to church.

You can't have a beer in Ocean City, New Jersey, it's a dry town... because of the church people.


You can. You just have to stop at the liquor store right before the bridge.

It's a great place to go if you have kids and don't want to deal with the drunk assholes you find on every other boardwalk in NJ.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The speed limit there is higher than that plane's stall speed.  Perfect!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now THIS GUY:

Mayday | Emergency Forced Landing Light AC - 3:48 R.Door Rips Off & Jams Fight Controls
Youtube pL3aFdFBwu0


165 hours total stick time, and handled the emergency like a champ.  Granted, he was lucky to have his emergency occur directly over an abandoned WWII RAF base, but still great work.
 
