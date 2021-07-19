 Skip to content
 
(AOL)   If you've ever wondered how far someone could pole vault inside a hot sauna filled with corona virus, the Tokyo Olympics may be your chance to find out   (aol.com) divider line
19
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, the potential for death might make these games a lot more interesting.

Recreating the OG marathon and all.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But enough about subby's mom...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's with all these athletes getting COVID? Are they not vaccinated?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They should have anticipated this, when hosting the Winter Olympics.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They use to play the Olympics naked.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hotter than Rio?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But will they be wearing red body armor or cat ears and tail?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: What's with all these athletes getting COVID? Are they not vaccinated?


Didn't you hear? The vaccines don't work apparently.
 
frappecabinet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What a hot pole vaulter may look like.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
" Dick Pound, a Canadian Olympic committee member "

Nice.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I 'member the Brazil Olympics had some kind of petri dish magic going on as well. I know it's tradition and all, but maybe this shouldn't be going on this year.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the virus load in the air doesn't drastically affect drag.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's almost like the planet is trying to tell people to sit this one out.

But that's fine, lets write this one off like we did the super spreader protests of 2020.

imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So basically every day in Florida from April to November.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After seeing this, no.
Pete Rose Dive in the Wrigley Field Urinal
Youtube IpJDTNCNr5E
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: What's with all these athletes getting COVID? Are they not vaccinated?


Palined Parenthood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's almost like the planet is trying to tell people to sit this one out.

But that's fine, lets write this one off like we did the super spreader protests of 2020.

Black lives matter.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Same geniuses who thought it would be a good idea to host the Olympics in Atlanta in the middle of July.

I remember roasting while watching some of the aquatic events, and that was in the morning.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Worst Olympics ever? People forgot the Athens Olympics pretty fast. Those lazy bastards didn't even bother putting a roof over the pool. It's a farking miracle that Greece was the birthplace of western civilization.
 
