 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Fake power company workers steal $25K of Florida woman's jewelry, which is why it's best to use real power companies, or even better, real ultimate power companies which are run by ninjas   (clickorlando.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Theft, Robbery, Florida, Diane Reeves' door, Florida Power, Burglary, Rachel Demetrio, power company  
•       •       •

322 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 8:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as those real ultimate power companies which are run by ninjas aren't counting ballots
 
JasonSandwich [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is braggable.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything in Florida is a scam, except Disney and Universal. They're just overpriced.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clickorlando.comView Full Size


Police in Miramar arrested Rachel Demetrio, 49, on Thursday


In Florida, humans age in dog years.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: A woman who claimed to be a worker with Florida Power & Light is accused of stealing more than $25,000 in jewelry from the home of an 81-year-old South Florida widow, police said.

*Look at picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a rough 81.

RTFA some more: Police in Miramar arrested Rachel Demetrio, 49

Fark, that's an even rougher 49.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Texas the real electricity company doesn't provide electricity.

Trying times ladies and gentlemen
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, they're not real power companies unless they're wearing professional equipment, like Power Gloves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When the bags under your eyes are so dark you no longer require makeup
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's just too many power companies since deregulation. They're all trying to rob you.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Texas power monopoly laughs at Florida's feeble attempt at extortion.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.