 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Buggers: American kindergartners, who watched nothing but Peppa Pig during the pandemic, now speaking exclusively in British accents and saying things like, "lovely," "clevah," and "petrol station" all the time   (marketwatch.com) divider line
100
    More: Amusing, United States, 5-year-old Dani, California kindergartner Dani, past year, Peppa Pig, English language, Eye, Mother  
•       •       •

745 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 19 Jul 2021 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



100 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PBS did that to me when I was 12, mostly from Monty Python and Doctor Who.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have noticed "went missing" is now in the lexicon.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Mumzy, I specifically asked for "tea" - not that saccharine diabetic piss you call "iced tea"!
My word, I have half a mind to report you to the constabulary! Now did we make clotted cream for the scones?'
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was why we fought the War of 1812?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Preetika Brodowsky

/hmmm
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody hell!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the same problem. I spent the pandemic almost exclusively watching Midsomer Murders, Prime Suspect, Father Brown and Inspector Morse.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some British words that I'd like to work into my lexicon, 'gobsmacked' being one of them. I think I'll call literally everything 'brilliant', too...
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who was so into British sitcoms (Black Adder, Fawlty Towers, etc) that he picked up a bit of an accent for a while.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


Blimey mate!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"California kindergartner Dani stunned her parents in May when she addressed her mom, who said she was going to the eye doctor, in a polished British accent: "Mummy, are you going to the optician?"
"And we were like, 'the what?' " says Dani's father, Matias Cavallin. "That's like a college-level word," he says. "At least, I wasn't using it."

Well, in some education systems, I guess.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My oldest pronounces "house" the Canadian way, no idea where she got that from.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: By Preetika Brodowsky

/hmmm


A Polish-Indian woman?! Does she have any other webpages?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: I have the same problem. I spent the pandemic almost exclusively watching Midsomer Murders, Prime Suspect, Father Brown and Inspector Morse.


Brilliant!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I started really watching soccer about 10 years ago, I noticed i picked up British English. I still use a lot of the terms today. Still can't use the word nil though. It's almost too British.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's happened to my daughter.  Not so much the accent but the vocabulary.  I think it's terrific.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


Bluey is an outstanding cartoon.  I actually enjoy watching it and my kids love it.  We play so many games derived from their episodes.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian*


*strayan
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Carter was smart, he'd offer a service explaining Brexit over zoom. Kids would drop that accent posted haste.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The horra'h.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: PBS did that to me when I was 12, mostly from Monty Python and Doctor Who.


I learned all I know about the French from Monty Python.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: PBS did that to me when I was 12, mostly from Monty Python and Doctor Who.


And don't forget "Doctor in the House". Oh, and "Masterpiece Theater".
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: Fano: By Preetika Brodowsky

/hmmm

A Polish-Indian woman?! Does she have any other webpages?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Polish guys love women from that continent, I guess.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: I think I'll call literally everything 'brilliant', too...


Way ahead of you on that one
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


Ya coont!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: If Carter was smart, he'd offer a service explaining Brexit over zoom. Kids would drop that accent posted haste.


Yeah, because kids really care about political poo-flinging.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


I've got two kids, one of them 4 right now, and right in this demographic.  Between my two kids, I've seen a lot of TV shows targeted at pre-schoolers over the last decade.

Bluey is not only the least obnoxious by far, but it is also genuinely good TV, and legitimately funny and touching.  I enjoy watching it.  Far cry from most kids' TV, which is nails-on-chalkboard level obnoxious (Peppa Pig definitely included).
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time for the obligatory post for this thread type:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure beats many American accents that are 95% mumbling and grunting.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


You mean 'strine?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun irrelevant fact: Peppa pig has two versions, one with right hand driving cartoon cars and one with left.

// A bunch of Nick Jr cartoons do metric / imperial versions too
// The more you know
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Sure beats many American accents that are 95% mumbling and grunting.


Most UK accents and australian accents and NZ accents are way better than any southern accent.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian


And a furry.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let them find out about cricket.

El Rich-o: urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian*

*strayan


'strine.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's all this then?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also note that in British English, "buggers" is not derived from the word "bug". A "bugger" original was one who committed "buggery"

https://en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/bugg​e​r

Also, http://www.castlebarton.eclipse.co.uk​/​ukus/mainukus.htm
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't the French version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mummy, the flay rod has gone out of skew on treadle!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: There are some British words that I'd like to work into my lexicon, 'gobsmacked' being one of them. I think I'll call literally everything 'brilliant', too...


That song is a banger!
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am desperate to understand why that is such a horrible thing?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if they started speaking Pikey, there might be a problem.
/Ya like dags?
//The fark do I want with a caravan that's got no farkin wheels?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I slent the pandemic watching trashy anime and now I'm trash.

See? You are what you watch
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: There are some British words that I'd like to work into my lexicon, 'gobsmacked' being one of them. I think I'll call literally everything 'brilliant', too...


We have some great insults too. Since moving back a few years ago my favourite has been "cockwomble", try to work it into every conversation.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjbok: Wots all this then?


FTFY.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was determined to keep Disney out of the house, so my littles watched shows like Pocoyo and Sarah & Duck.  A charming, temporary accent is preferable to wails of "but I want the Mickey cereal, Mama!"

/ Worked great until 2020: Hamilton is only avail on Disney+.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: urger: Thanks to Bluey my 4 year old speaks 'stralian

Bluey is an outstanding cartoon.  I actually enjoy watching it and my kids love it.  We play so many games derived from their episodes.


The one with the Mom's father made me cry. Bawling tears down the cheeks crying.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Now if they started speaking Pikey, there might be a problem.
/Ya like dags?
//The fark do I want with a caravan that's got no farkin wheels?


His wot?


'is ma!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 100 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.