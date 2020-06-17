 Skip to content
(ABC7Amarillo)   The latest casualty of technology: police sketch artists, whose talents are no longer needed when the police can just stamp ** WANTED ** on your selfie   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it's Amarillo, they probably can't hire enough sketch artists due to the lack of artists and surplus of crime.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THAT guy is a murderer? Chad couldn't even demolish 24oz Porterhouse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And this one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also oblig
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're taking a selfie with the victim (probably not unprecedented), I feel like sketch artists would still get some work when suspect hasn't been identified.
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the Millenials? Can we blame them?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I put funny on both of yours, because I was thinking of that sketch too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
earnestandshallow.comView Full Size


Easy fix. Sorry ladies.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks baked in that pic and has a shiat eating smirk on his face. A very punchable face. Not pharma bro punchable, but definitely punchable.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep describing the sketch artist and see how how long until they realize they are drawing themselves
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a few years this will be our reality:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hai guys what's going on in this thread?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

But every once in a blue moon they get it down almost right
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hardest job in Japan

5'6"?
straight jet black hair?
yellowish skin?
130 lbs.?
black suit?

that motherfarker again?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I always thought sketch artists were all trying to land the gig at the federal courthouse. Since cameras aren't allowed in federal courtrooms, those sketch artists seem to have the most job security.
 
nucal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird how the guy with the middle name of Wayne was the victim and not the suspect
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody ever seems to flip these images to their correct left/right orientation. It seems like such a simple thing to ensure correct identification.

/my own mug is handsomer in the mirror than in photos
//ask anyone
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of all the times to use Comic Sans....
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I ran physical security for long enough to know that even with good, actual VIDEO, the odds are slim of ever catching someone unless it happens to be someone already known.

Decades ago at another company we had someone break in and steal some laptops and a desktop.  Had him on video forcing the door open, set the alarm off and everything, and the burglar calmly grabbed 3 laptops and a desktop, tossed em in a box, and drag em to an elevator and poof. Gone.

South Florida, male about 5'9", dark skin.  That sure narrowed down our suspect!

/The company was in the process of being bought by a bigger fish
//Laptops were from 3 admin assistants to CEO, CFO and Marketing VP, desktop was a tall server used by facilities
///Totally sure the 2nd slashie comment is totally not related to the first, no way, impossible
////4th slashie for whoever the insider was, they were no doubt paid handsomly
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some of those are pretty scary, like the chick with the bald spot or the guy that looks like the dude from Goonies.
 
