It could be that the purpose of your life is to serve as a warning to others
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
kind of like a lot of the population

No dipshiat, just idiots like you and your dumb ass son.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finding out generally is the result of farking around. Get the shot.
 
jchic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have been at the bottom of the transplant list.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Asshole
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Asshole


No no, his lungs!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A Georgia man, 24, refused a vaccine. He needed a lung transplant because of COVID-19

And it was denied right?

Blake Bargatze, 24, has been hospitalized since April and got a double lung transplant in June.

FFS
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Exhibit A of why I'm not an organ donor.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bargatze.cx.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: A Georgia man, 24, refused a vaccine. He needed a lung transplant because of COVID-19

And it was denied right?

Blake Bargatze, 24, has been hospitalized since April and got a double lung transplant in June.

FFS


Hmm...April.

His age group may not have been open yet.

However, he was on record of wanting to refuse...

/ A lot of money wasted
// Transplant isn't likely to take
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Such a great story, it's been greened THREE TIMES!
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's going to be a heck of a medical bill
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, but according to a George Carlin Facebook meme, if the vaccines actually worked they would be too expensive for people to get.  So since they are free to citizens, they must not work.  Or something, I was just pissed they used an image of George Carlin.  I can guarantee if he was alive today he would be roasting the GQP and anti-vaxxers.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is a repeat, but it is a hilarious repeat.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
<obligatory De-Motivational picture post>

/ w/o the picture
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If doctors are able to harvest organs from any of my loved ones after they pass away, I'm going to be furious if they go to an asshole like this. No one who denies science should be allowed to reap the benefits of science.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He got the transplant in June, NBC News reported, and took a COVID-19 vaccine days before his surgery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: // Transplant isn't likely to take


Yeah double lung transplant? He wont live to see 40 years old at best.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark him straight to hell
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Another Government Employee: // Transplant isn't likely to take

Yeah double lung transplant? He wont live to see 40 years old at best.


And his remaining 16 years will be painful.  Dumbass should have gotten the vaccine as soon as it was available.
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jchic: Should have been at the bottom of the transplant list.


Came here to say this. fark that guy. I feel bad that someone else didn't get those lungs. Even a carton a day smoker.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jchic: Should have been at the bottom of the transplant list.


Fark user imageView Full Size



He doesn't make up for being an idiot before by loudly telling people now.  More deserving people with worse insurance (or nine) almost certainly got passed over for him.  And the only people hearing and believing his come-to-vaccine moment either already believe in them, or know him personally.  Nobody else.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: He got the transplant in June, NBC News reported, and took a COVID-19 vaccine days before his surgery.

[Fark user image image 577x433]


Well, that's because he won't have much of an immune system after.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If doctors are able to harvest organs from any of my loved ones after they pass away, I'm going to be furious if they go to an asshole like this. No one who denies science should be allowed to reap the benefits of science.


Time for evangelicals to get told to fark off at every hospital in the country.
 
