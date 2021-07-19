 Skip to content
(Hawaii News Now)   If you have been buying raw, unpasteurized goat milk in Hawaiian pet stores, you might want to read this   (hawaiinewsnow.com) divider line
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DNRTA, but nope nope NOPE!
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was expecting worse. At least it sounds like it all actually was raw, unpasteurized goat milk.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to quaff my Fruit Loops?
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Raw Unpasteurized Goat Milk in Hawaiian Pet Stores is the name of my luau dance party group that performs at weed and alcohol-fueled sex cult parties.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dodged THAT bullet
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been asked if I use unpasteurized milk to make cheese. Why would I want to poison people?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

khatores: Raw Unpasteurized Goat Milk in Hawaiian Pet Stores is the name of my luau dance party group that performs at weed and alcohol-fueled sex cult parties.


Sounds more like a weed n' shrooms kinda gig...
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank goodness I get my raw unpasteurized goat milk from model train stores.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Talk about a niche target audience ...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yamane says not all raw milk products are the same, and her shop only sold two brands with strict testing and fermentation procedures. She believes the products can help heal sick pets.

fermented????
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You get the good stuff from Batteries Plus.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would think that any weirdo who wants to drink raw goat milk probably already keeps a pet goat in their apartment and gets it straight from the tiddy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ifky: Thank goodness I get my raw unpasteurized goat milk from model train stores.


But where do you get your imitation crab meat from?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Clearly marked as pet food? Sure. And ivermectin was marked for veterinary use only. In reality both were marketed to people who think modern medicine is a Jewish plot, not their pets.
 
schubie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As the owner of a pet supply store I'm not getting a kick out of these replies. The milk is pretty miraculous for everything. It's the only thing I actively push because I'm a terrible salesperson. Gunky eyes, shiatty skin, bad knees, ear infections, vomiting, loose stool, anxiety. It helps dogs and cats with all of it. I think it heals the gut and I think we're just now learning how important gut health is. Plus pets just like it. I would never drink it because it smells like farking goats, but I've seen some amazing transformations
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I've been asked if I use unpasteurized milk to make cheese. Why would I want to poison people?


Aren't you just supposed to age cheese longer when using unpasteurized milk?  Though required aging reduces some of the cheese varieties you can produce.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ifky: Thank goodness I get my raw unpasteurized goat milk from model train stores.


god dammit, I GIS searched "model train goats" and it took me straight to Amazon.  So now that's in my search history.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I just wanted to make a joke about how many goats you would need...
//Took one for the team I guess.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

schubie: As the owner of a pet supply store I'm not getting a kick out of these replies. The milk is pretty miraculous for everything. It's the only thing I actively push because I'm a terrible salesperson. Gunky eyes, shiatty skin, bad knees, ear infections, vomiting, loose stool, anxiety. It helps dogs and cats with all of it. I think it heals the gut and I think we're just now learning how important gut health is. Plus pets just like it. I would never drink it because it smells like farking goats, but I've seen some amazing transformations


Are you sure you work at a pet supply store? That sounds like a retirement home.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn! Can someone please tell me what I am supposed to  use now to make my Spam smoothies?
 
