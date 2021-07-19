 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan debunks the 'anti-sex' bed myth at the Olympics, asks for more volunteers to help him continue the "debunking" if you know what I mean and I think you do   (foxnews.com) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry ladies -- he's a gymnast.

/IYKWIMAITYD
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is this the same kid we discussed earlier? The one jumping on the bed?
 
Vern
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where there's a will, there's always a floor that you can throw some sheets on.
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think he's looking for Pete and Repeat to run a few tests.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When you're in olympic shape you can go for two rounds in a day.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
O' O' O' O'Mygod.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: O' O' O' O'Mygod.


McGod
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Sorry ladies -- he's a gymnast.

/IYKWIMAITYD


He likes to pummel horses?  I'm not one to judge.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cormee: RolfBlitzer: O' O' O' O'Mygod.

McGod


I'd hit it
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Antisex beds. LOL. Ive been to a lot of big sports events with lots of athletes... and theres a lot of sex/cheating happening... I mean, put a bunch of young, hot folks in the same room and add in alcohol and beds and sex is gonna happen for sure.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1. Gymnast.  probably weights less than 130 pounds
2. Add another person, maybe a power lifter
3. Try breaking the bed with your gymnastics routine dismount
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Antisex beds. LOL. Ive been to a lot of big sports events with lots of athletes... and theres a lot of sex/cheating happening... I mean, put a bunch of young, hot folks in the same room and add in alcohol and beds and sex is gonna happen for sure.


My Canadian Olympian girlfriend is definitely not cheating on me.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: 1. Gymnast.  probably weights less than 130 pounds
2. Add another person, maybe a power lifter
3. Try breaking the bed with your gymnastics routine dismount


Where are we putting this power lifter?

/my hand creeps down my front
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did you hear about the two gay Irish guys?
Michael Fitzpatrick and Patrick Fitzmichael.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Antisex beds. LOL. Ive been to a lot of big sports events with lots of athletes... and theres a lot of sex/cheating happening... I mean, put a bunch of young, hot folks in the same room and add in alcohol and beds and sex is gonna happen for sure.


Oh and let's not forget all the sexy accents going around at the Olympics...
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fireproof: lolmao500: Antisex beds. LOL. Ive been to a lot of big sports events with lots of athletes... and theres a lot of sex/cheating happening... I mean, put a bunch of young, hot folks in the same room and add in alcohol and beds and sex is gonna happen for sure.

Oh and let's not forget all the sexy accents going around at the Olympics...


No doubt! Pretty sure the rooms have some fancy curtains, matching towels, linens and bathroom accessories....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Olympic Village Tour: See Where The Athletes Live, Train And fark Each Other - YouTube
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The beds support 200 kilograms.  They're made out of cardboard for recycling purposes.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If there is one thing young, super in shape athletes know how to do, it is improvising a quickie.   "Bed?  Whatevs..."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that NASA has done experiments with sex in zero gravity. Seriously. It was a thing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NSFW? The Trojan Games by Media Therapy - YouTube
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it can be done in the passenger seat of a 1981 Chevy Monza it can be done in that bed
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because if I'm having sex with a gymnast my intention is to use the bed...
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I skimmed tfa and then did a deep dive into the ladies Norwegian handball controversy. I agree with the ladies that wearing a bikini bottom is unnecessary, but as long as they are being forced into it I volunteer to be the judge of the "not more than 10 cm from center to edge" rule.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No debunking. Only bunking.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm pretty sure that NASA has done experiments with sex in zero gravity. Seriously. It was a thing.


back when astronauts were all dudes.

nttawwt
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whatever goes on it's all blurred out and pixelated, it's Tokyo. From all reports the Olympic villages are notorious hook up zones for like minded athletes that have been mostly training in solitude.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A gymnast needs a bed? Not in my research imagination.
 
