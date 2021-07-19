 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "Me, you, God and the road"... and that truck   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Ironic  
3 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lo-

Fark user imageView Full Size


I stand corrected.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was way too skinny to save her life, assuming he was driving.  That's why you always want to date fat guys, ladies.  They're better to land on in a crash.  Just make sure you're on top....
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Well I'm gonna to go then! And I don't need any of this. I don't need this stuff, and I don't need *you*. I don't need anything. Except this. And that's the only thing I need is *this*. I don't need this or this. Just this ashtray... And this paddle game. - The ashtray and the paddle game and that's all I need... And this remote control. - The ashtray, the paddle game, and the remote control, and that's all I need... And these matches. - The ashtray, and these matches, and the remote control, and the paddle ball... And this lamp. - The ashtray, this paddle game, and the remote control, and the lamp, and that's all *I* need. And that's *all* I need too. I don't need one other thing, not one... I need this. - The paddle game and the chair, and the remote control, and the matches for sure. Well what are you looking at? What do you think I'm some kind of a jerk or something! - And this. That's all I need. The ashtray, the remote control, the paddle game, and this magazine, and the chair. And I don't need one other thing, except this Braziian Influencer. Ok. I don't need this Brazilian Influencer.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

