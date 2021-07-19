 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   South Korean president cancels visit to Japan following masturbation joke that rubs him the wrong way   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
30
    More: Giggity, South Korea, Korean President Moon Jae, Tokyo Olympics, lewd comment, Diplomacy, President of South Korea, Korean government, Tokyo visit  
•       •       •

1825 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Jul 2021 at 1:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess he feels like he just can't pull it off...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Korea President Shuns Tokyo Olympics After 'Masturbating' Furor
NOT AMUSED

'Masturbating' Furor oddly enough, was my nickname back in the day. I also was not amused.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: South Korea President Shuns Tokyo Olympics After 'Masturbating' Furor
NOT AMUSED

'Masturbating' Furor oddly enough, was my nickname back in the day. I also was not amused.


On the plus side, 'masturbating furor' can be the name of your Tool cover band, not a total loss.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a prick.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.


Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its true, both of their crotches were blurred out.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please yourself.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got The Vapors.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: South Korea President Shuns Tokyo Olympics After 'Masturbating' Furor
NOT AMUSED

'Masturbating' Furor oddly enough, was my nickname back in the day. I also was not amused.


Still better than Masturbating Fuhrer.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​war_apology_statements_issued_by_Japan​

So it's more "one of the siblings has repeatedly apologized, and been told 'not good enough!' every single time"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buncha wankers
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As lo the prophet Green Day thus spake, " When masturbation lost its fun, you're f*ckin' lazy"
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trialpha: UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​war_apology_statements_issued_by_Japan

So it's more "one of the siblings has repeatedly apologized, and been told 'not good enough!' every single time"


Well, all things considered; it's kind of difficult to forgive them.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.


"You invaded us in 1675!"

"Well you.smuggled good during out closed boarder period in the 18th and 19th centurty"

"Yeah well you invaded us AGAIN in the 1920s and 30s!"

"Yeah well, go jerk off you jerkoffs!"

Japan is the older abusive sibling.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh

Other Asian countries liking Japan is like the Fark Political tab supporting Fox news.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.


Here we go.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. his dispatched Special Envoy Jack Meehoff to get a grasp of the situation and assure the both sides came come together in mutual satisfaction.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he didn't see that coming.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: The U.S. his dispatched Special Envoy Jack Meehoff to get a grasp of the situation and assure the both sides came come together in mutual satisfaction.


We should also send Gene Masseth.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: trialpha: UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​war_apology_statements_issued_by_Japan

So it's more "one of the siblings has repeatedly apologized, and been told 'not good enough!' every single time"

Well, all things considered; it's kind of difficult to forgive them.


Unto the third and fourth generations shall the sins of the fathers be visited on their sons and daughters.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.

Here we go - someone pointing out the historical background of the crimes against humanity that Japan still to this day fails to acknowledge fully, hence the fragility of the political relationship between the two countries.  Did you mean that kind of "here we go"?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I guess he feels like he just can't pull it off...


Maybe he's afraid that's exactly what he'll do.

/Cue King Missile reference.
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think I'm turning Japanese, turning Japanese, I really think so...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trialpha: UltimaCS: We Ate the Necco Wafers: These two countries are like siblings that are never going to reconcile.

Supposing one of the siblings is a serial rapist and refuses to acknowledge or apologize for their crimes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​war_apology_statements_issued_by_Japan

So it's more "one of the siblings has repeatedly apologized, and been told 'not good enough!' every single time"


Their apologies are limited to "We're sorry your feelings were hurt in the past" in the same breath as "The Rape of Nanking never happened."
 
booger42
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a tosser
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Please yourself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: Weird Hal: Please yourself.

[Fark user image image 425x415]


A Republican elephant self-felating..

Meh
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
By canceling the visit on such spurious circumstances,  now it looks more like autoerotic asphyxiation masturbation.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.