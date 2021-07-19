 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Would you accept an all-expenses-paid trip if it meant hanging out with my "narcissist" soon-to-be mother-in-law for two days? What if I throw in $1,000? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
47
47 Comments     (+0 »)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She's soon to be a narcissist? What is she now?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a potential bunny boiler.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AdmiralAckbarItsATrap.jpg
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other end, the ad said the date would be provided with food, travel expenses, conversation topics, background information, and a hotel room.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: She's soon to be a narcissist? What is she now?


Soon to be MIL, who is a narcissist.
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


How hot is she?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as the future MIL sees the Craigslist ad, this woman's life will no longer worth living.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As with anything else on this planet it depends on what she looks like.

Im guessing since they had to offer cash and travel she isnt Liz Hurley in the 90's.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ad included a list of qualifications needed for the job, including that the date must be a "conversationalist," "good dancer," and "has own suit to wear." It added that the date must be "able to pretend you happen to be a guest interested in sitting/dancing with MIL" and "experience with narcissists a plus." "

So, Chris Brown?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: On the other end, the ad said the date would be provided with food, travel expenses, conversation topics, background information, and a hotel room.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


Oh come on... so long as they leave you with ONE kidney, right?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can't be worse than my mother so I'll take it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but by the end of the weekend one of you is going to call me "daddy"
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...is she hot? A MILILF, if you will
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Puts on robe and wizard hat*
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am tall, handsome, exceedingly charming, and very well-versed in small talk, prattle, blather, gossip, and chit-chat.  I know many humorous anecdotes and countless jokes clean and ribald.  My dancing has been known to induce a pleasant moistness in even the most desiccated vaginas.  I am able to improvise distractions using common items such as drinking glasses, flatware, floral arrangements, and shadow puppets.  My ability to insightfully comment on sartorial choices ranges from flattering to scathing.  I am, however, busy that weekend.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get to bang her?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: The ad included a list of qualifications needed for the job, including that the date must be a "conversationalist," "good dancer," and "has own suit to wear."


Elaine Benes dances better than me so I guess I'm out.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: desiccated vaginas


You lost me.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: As soon as the future MIL sees the Craigslist ad, this woman's life will no longer worth living.
---


But if MiLaw is a true narcissist she won't recognize that the ad is about her.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.


ack....it's rose

don't beat me up

/please beat me up
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nanim: Gramma: As soon as the future MIL sees the Craigslist ad, this woman's life will no longer worth living.
---

But if MiLaw is a true narcissist she won't recognize that the ad is about her.


The family trouble-maker will clue her in.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Weird Hal: desiccated vaginas

You lost me.


But piqued my interest.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds a little too desperate for my liking, and I don't think I'm the man for the job anyway. But if I thought I was, I might be inclined to answer the ad and see if I could bargain them up to something like $5,000, a quarter pound of weed, and, if the Yankees are in town, an extra day and tickets to the game.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For an extra 2k or a set of heads for a 2015 Silverado I'll take her on a walk in the woods.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.

ack....it's rose

don't beat me up

/please beat me up


Food fight!
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.


Maybe something about working gigs.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
casual disregard:

Weird Hal: desiccated vaginas

You lost me.

I almoist had ya though, didn't I?
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.


A troubadour?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: casual disregard: rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.

ack....it's rose

don't beat me up

/please beat me up

Food fight!


Ah shiat ah shiat what do I even have....

Flings a bunch of pickles at you.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.


Rob Schnieder?

Or Channing Tatum.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My first thought on reading the headline was "Can you be mean?" Too bad you have to act nice. They'd have a lot more takers if you could be mean.

Also, $1,000 + a 2 day vacation isn't enough ti let a narcissist get their hooks into you. The MIL will stalk and harass the date way after this is done.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"She needs constant attention and supervision," the ad read. "She will probably wear white and try to escalate small dramas - your job is simply to distract and de-escalate. Flatter her for 2 days and make an easy $1,000."

Narrator:  "It is not an easy $1,000."
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: My first thought on reading the headline was "Can you be mean?" Too bad you have to act nice. They'd have a lot more takers if you could be mean.

Also, $1,000 + a 2 day vacation isn't enough ti let a narcissist get their hooks into you. The MIL will stalk and harass the date way after this is done.


1. Fake name
2. Burner phone
3. Fake address/backstory

It's like you don't even know any strippers.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

casual disregard: rosekolodny: casual disregard: rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.

ack....it's rose

don't beat me up

/please beat me up

Food fight!

Ah shiat ah shiat what do I even have....

Flings a bunch of pickles at you.


I've got those little mozzarella balls and a slingshot.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: casual disregard: rosekolodny: casual disregard: rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.

ack....it's rose

don't beat me up

/please beat me up

Food fight!

Ah shiat ah shiat what do I even have....

Flings a bunch of pickles at you.

I've got those little mozzarella balls and a slingshot.


I surrender.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Do you get to bang her?


Hotel room is provided. So yes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: I'm in.  I hope she likes chicks.


As long as you keep kissing her ass, I'm sure she wouldn't care.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The Irrelevant Gamer: If only there was term for a man who entertains women for money.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Beezy-dee-beepiddy-BOP!
 
groppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can I see a few pictures of the lady in question and do I have to use my real name?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: She can't be worse than my mother so I'll take it


This. My mom was a narcissist. You just have to have a few skills:

- Stay detached. If they try to show how great they are by taking you down a few pegs, just remember, they're a narcissist, they're just doing their thing.

- Distraction is key. If they start getting in trouble or trying to make themselves the center of attention, separate them from the group by changing the topic to something flattering for them that you and them can dote on away from the group.

- Give them all the credit. When they want to start a toast, let them announce they want to, then say, "Yes, a toast. What a great idea! Everyone do it!" Then compliment them on the idea.

- As you subject yourself to all of it, remind yourself it's just an obligation, it's just two days and you can do a whole lot with that $1,000, like getting as far away from her as possible.

Last but not least, you folks who are talking about "Is she hot?" Pray she isn't. The last thing you want to do is even be tempted. I won't use the phrase we used to use more around here, but it included the words 'crazy', 'stick', 'don't', 'your', 'in' and one more.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they all actually live near NYC, why didn't the bride put out an ad for an actor in one of the locations in NYC where actors look for gigs?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indy_kid: wademh: She's soon to be a narcissist? What is she now?

Soon to be MIL, who is a narcissist.


They know. It was a joke. You're welcome.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey if she puts out you don't even have to pay me and I'll bring a present
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pfighting Polish: pastramithemosterotic: She can't be worse than my mother so I'll take it

This. My mom was a narcissist. You just have to have a few skills:

- Stay detached. If they try to show how great they are by taking you down a few pegs, just remember, they're a narcissist, they're just doing their thing.

- Distraction is key. If they start getting in trouble or trying to make themselves the center of attention, separate them from the group by changing the topic to something flattering for them that you and them can dote on away from the group.

- Give them all the credit. When they want to start a toast, let them announce they want to, then say, "Yes, a toast. What a great idea! Everyone do it!" Then compliment them on the idea.

- As you subject yourself to all of it, remind yourself it's just an obligation, it's just two days and you can do a whole lot with that $1,000, like getting as far away from her as possible.

Last but not least, you folks who are talking about "Is she hot?" Pray she isn't. The last thing you want to do is even be tempted. I won't use the phrase we used to use more around here, but it included the words 'crazy', 'stick', 'don't', 'your', 'in' and one more.


Sorry. My older brother is a narcissist, and borderline sociopath. Let's just say my childhood was... Traumatizing. We don't speak. I would not recommend anyone to intentionally become a narcissist's plaything for a few hours.
 
