Look out Philadelphia, the Battleship New Jersey is rearming
24
    More: Cool, Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, New Jersey, USS New Jersey, Museum ship, Ryan Symanski, Camden, New Jersey, Ship breaking, mechanical parts  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 12:17 PM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly still has the Olympia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Oly​m​pia_(C-6)
The Becuna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Bec​u​na
And the Moshlu
http://mobile.dudasite.com/site/moshu​l​u_new?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moshulu.com​%2F&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goo​gle.com%2F#2848

I'm sure they could put up a six or seven minute fight
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Philly still has the Olympia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Olym​pia_(C-6)
The Becuna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Becu​na
And the Moshlu
http://mobile.dudasite.com/site/moshul​u_new?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moshulu.com​%2F&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goo​gle.com%2F#2848

I'm sure they could put up a six or seven minute fight


In thirty seconds the New Jersey would have its propeller stolen and be up on cinder blocks.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The keming is weird in that headline
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: The keming is weird in that headline


You too are wondering who is getting reamed?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
New Jersey Battleship
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IgG4: The keming is weird in that headline


What a rear Ming might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Loucifer: New Jersey Battleship
[Fark user image 200x171]


New Jersey Battle-Sh*t
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
CSB: My kid and I got to stay overnight on the New Jersey as part of a Scout trip. The  bunks are a pretty tight fit, and I had to remember not to sit up before I rolled out of the rack.

The movie aboard that night?

The Final Countdown.

The Final Countdown (Trailer)
Youtube IX33Diwrv3A
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He crawled through a 16" barrel a few weeks back.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you are in the area, its a really cool museum.

They also let you fire a blank out of one of the "small" guns at Philly for like 50 bucks.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: If you are in the area, its a really cool museum.

They also let you fire a blank out of one of the "small" guns at Philly for like 50 bucks.


How much for a live one?
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The museum's YouTube page is a rabbit hole well worth falling into.
 
Fissile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These ships were already obsolete when they were built.   The last US battle ship to be constructed (1944) was the Missouri which, like the New Jersey, is an Iowa class ship.  The last battle ship in the world  was the HMS Vanguard, which was completed in 1946, and sent to the scrap yard in 1960.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Philly still has the Olympia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Olym​pia_(C-6)
The Becuna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Becu​na
And the Moshlu
http://mobile.dudasite.com/site/moshul​u_new?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.moshulu.com​%2F&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goo​gle.com%2F#2848

I'm sure they could put up a six or seven minute fight


Yeah, but the problem with those ships is that their weapons systems all fire batteries instead of missiles.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: The museum's YouTube page is a rabbit hole well worth falling into.


Agreed.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fissile: These ships were already obsolete when they were built.   The last US battle ship to be constructed (1944) was the Missouri which, like the New Jersey, is an Iowa class ship.  The last battle ship in the world  was the HMS Vanguard, which was completed in 1946, and sent to the scrap yard in 1960.


Obsolete enough to be in service 50 years after it was built. New Jersey was still providing fire support during the first Gulf war
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: The museum's YouTube page is a rabbit hole well worth falling into.


This came up in my suggestions about a month ago and I have since lost several hours on it. I enjoy the behind the scenes of conservation management Ryan does. This is eventually going to be scrap and here's why.

I am of the opinion we have too many museum ships but the New Jersey seems to be optimally managed, let them have at the parts while they are just across the river.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
New Jersey wishes they could pull that off. But they know Gritty and the Phanatic will go all frogman and rig charges on it before they could even get the first shell on board.
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Fissile: These ships were already obsolete when they were built.   The last US battle ship to be constructed (1944) was the Missouri which, like the New Jersey, is an Iowa class ship.  The last battle ship in the world  was the HMS Vanguard, which was completed in 1946, and sent to the scrap yard in 1960.

Obsolete enough to be in service 50 years after it was built. New Jersey was still providing fire support during the first Gulf war


The Iowa class ships were reactivated during the Reagan administration because he was raised at a time when world leaders intimidated their opponents by waving their battleships around in public.  "Check this, Kaiser, my battle ship is enormous!"  Post WWII the only thing a battle ship was used for was for bombarding coastal positions, and only if the opposition had no viable navy or air force.   You could not send a battle into war today against any enemy that possessed a real navy or air force.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: LineNoise: If you are in the area, its a really cool museum.

They also let you fire a blank out of one of the "small" guns at Philly for like 50 bucks.

How much for a live one?


Those are free.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fissile: Evil Twin Skippy: Fissile: These ships were already obsolete when they were built.   The last US battle ship to be constructed (1944) was the Missouri which, like the New Jersey, is an Iowa class ship.  The last battle ship in the world  was the HMS Vanguard, which was completed in 1946, and sent to the scrap yard in 1960.

Obsolete enough to be in service 50 years after it was built. New Jersey was still providing fire support during the first Gulf war

The Iowa class ships were reactivated during the Reagan administration because he was raised at a time when world leaders intimidated their opponents by waving their battleships around in public.  "Check this, Kaiser, my battle ship is enormous!"  Post WWII the only thing a battle ship was used for was for bombarding coastal positions, and only if the opposition had no viable navy or air force.   You could not send a battle into war today against any enemy that possessed a real navy or air force.


They also carried tomahawks and harpoon missles, served as a command center\flagship, and had facilities like hospitals, communications, etc that were far more substantial than other surface ships short of a LHP\D or CV.

The biggest problem was the crew requirements and their age, which hindered modernization and made them expensive as fark to run.

source - took the museum tour.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: Robo Beat: The museum's YouTube page is a rabbit hole well worth falling into.

Agreed.


Thirded.  I got hooked on it after Drachinifel recommended the channel in one of his videos.  For folks who aren't regular viewers of the Battleship New Jersey You Tube page, they've got videos up about another scavenging trip to the Philadelphia Navy Yard and their December trip to the USS Charleston that was mentioned in the article.

Fitting Out a Museum Ship: Stripping USS Charleston
Youtube QZ-LKjvH69E
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LineNoise: If you are in the area, its a really cool museum.

They also let you fire a blank out of one of the "small" guns at Philly for like 50 bucks.


My grandfather did that for his retirement party aboard the ship. Worth it, but he wanted to fire the big ones into Camden.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fissile: These ships were already obsolete when they were built.   The last US battle ship to be constructed (1944) was the Missouri which, like the New Jersey, is an Iowa class ship.  The last battle ship in the world  was the HMS Vanguard, which was completed in 1946, and sent to the scrap yard in 1960.


Obsolete?  Considering that battleships sunk the HMS Glorious, I'd have to question that.  Doesn't matter if it were big guns, U-boat torpedoes, or Japanese aircraft, aircraft carriers were a lot more fragile than people think.  The US Navy had an edge simply because they had a shiat-ton more than everybody else and the capacity to mass-produce even fleet carriers, and still lost 12 carriers of various sizes during the war.
 
