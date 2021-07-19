 Skip to content
(BBC)   NYPD cop channels MacGyver as he saves the life of a stabbing victim with an empty crisp (chip) packet & some tape. Then proceeded to change a car tyre using only a t-shirt and the moon's gravitational pull   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Hero, New York police officer, New York City, NYPD officer Ronald Kennedy, life of a stabbing victim, English-language films, American films, New York, New York City Police Department  
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tyre?

You must be from York City!

Git a rope
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MacGyver or combat lifesaver course.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. I'm never going to learn how to save a stabbing victim with whatever a crisp packet is because I don't watch Peppa Pig.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he didn't use a Salt & Vinegar flavour crisp bag.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, Ricky on TPB has been using chip bags as bandanges for over a decade
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because blood pudding wasn't available
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Ugh. I'm never going to learn how to save a stabbing victim with whatever a crisp packet is because I don't watch Peppa Pig.


Just rip off a piece of your swimming costume
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for fark's sake...speak 'Murican Engrish, or GTFO
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told ACAB. What gives?!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Oh for fark's sake...speak 'Murican Engrish, or GTFO


Hey, it's a rare case of an NYPD bobby not using his rooty tooty point-n-shooty.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...


I think this may be the start of a Fark meme, you'll have to check the Pol tab for more information.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Oh for fark's sake...speak 'Murican Engrish, or GTFO





We fought wars so this wouldn't happen https://t.co/SmZDwNYE5u

- Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 19, 2021 "
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?


For flavor, obviously.

My first thought was sucking chest wound too.

/CLS for about 20 years.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: But I was told ACAB. What gives?!


Your brain?
 
mm11618
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?


Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. The Beeb.
NBC's was better:
NBC: Packing tape and empty bag of chips: NYPD officer aids stabbing victim "
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.


Only on three sides of the patch, yup first thing I thought of as well.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...


Why, it's almost as if the story came to us via the BRITISH Broadcasting Corporation?
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alright, quick! You two guys over there, get over here! Hey! You too big fella!! We gotta finish this bags of chips off within 10 seconds flat or else this guy ain't gonna make it!"

*munch* *munch* *munch*
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scotch 33 and a piece of whatever is handy rag ,napkin , paper towel , your shirt... foam ear plugs for bullet holes
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisps
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tyres
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?


Standard military first aid , they teach you to use the bandage wrapper to go under the sucking chest wound.   I learned that trick when I was 13 at a JROTC high school it's one of those things that stays with you because it's simple, effective, and smething you weren't likely to thing of on your own
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.


Army basic training had it in their smart books at least as far back as the early eighties.

/Get off my lawn.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.


Not necessarily ex-military - I learned that in junior high school.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Big_Doofus: Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...

I think this may be the start of a Fark meme, you'll have to check the Pol tab for more information.


I, for one, am fully in support of the Great Fark Embritishing!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great story and all, but am I the only one that is wondering why a chip bag had to be used and not, ya know, proper gear from a Med Kit?

Doesn't each squad car carry a basic First Aid kit?

Good on the officer for the quick thinking, but boos on the force if he had to because they lack basic life saving equipment in their cars.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: Glitchwerks: Big_Doofus: Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...

I think this may be the start of a Fark meme, you'll have to check the Pol tab for more information.

I, for one, am fully in support of the Great Fark Embritishing!


Likewise, old chap.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: rolladuck: Glitchwerks: Big_Doofus: Crisp and tyre??? Comeon man...

I think this may be the start of a Fark meme, you'll have to check the Pol tab for more information.

I, for one, am fully in support of the Great Fark Embritishing!

Likewise, old chap.


Your just paving the way for another British Invasion.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: This is a great story and all, but am I the only one that is wondering why a chip bag had to be used and not, ya know, proper gear from a Med Kit?

Doesn't each squad car carry a basic First Aid kit?

Good on the officer for the quick thinking, but boos on the force if he had to because they lack basic life saving equipment in their cars.


Hard to imagine the NYPDs IFAKs don't contain HyFins.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.


You can use any gas barrier material.  A credit card or drivers license works if you don't have a bag of some sort around.  (Use the victims DL not your own).
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But I was told ACAB. What gives?!


UK.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ashelth: mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.

You can use any gas barrier material.  A credit card or drivers license works if you don't have a bag of some sort around.  (Use the victims DL not your own).


This. All you need is something that will allow air to escape the chest/wound, but form a seal on inhalation and prevent air from entering it again.  The pressure differential that this creates should allow a collapsed lung to reinflate, and ease breathing.

/just hope that they don't have internal bleeding, too, otherwise the blood escaping into the chest cavity will make the above all for naught unless you have a way to drain it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: stinkynuts: But I was told ACAB. What gives?!

UK.


Fark: NYPD
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Looks like he had a pneumothorax.  Putting the bag on there creates a 1 way check valve so that the lung doesn't collapse.

We carried stuff around like that in our med kits.  Though it was just a thicker saran wrap that had 3 sides of sticky edges.

That way when the patient breathes in it doesn't come in through side hole throwing off pressure balance in the lung cavity, while letting air escape when they breathe out.

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Kit Fister: stinkynuts: But I was told ACAB. What gives?!

UK.

Fark: NYPD


Derp. Well, holy crap, maybe we've all fallen into bizzaroworld.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mm11618: Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?

Cop was obviously ex military, I was taught in the Marines you could use plastic for example from a bag of chips to treat sucking chest wounds.


I was taught the same during Red Cross advanced first aid training when I was about 15
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Dude had a sucking chest wound?

/Also, did he put the salty side of the bag against the wound?


Yeah.  I've never had a first aid course, but even I know plastic against a sucking chest would.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Hope he didn't use a Salt & Vinegar flavour crisp bag.


Ow!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: I'm no expert but...: Hope he didn't use a Salt & Vinegar flavour crisp bag.

Ow!


Well, could be worse, he could've used a styptic to stop the bleeding first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I'm no expert but...: Hope he didn't use a Salt & Vinegar flavour crisp bag.


Are there other flavors?
 
