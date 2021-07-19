 Skip to content
(CNN)   Olympian proves village beds will support Village People and other fun activities learned from staying at the YMCA and the YWCA   (cnn.com) divider line
29
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are we still doing this story, not Fark (obvs for the LOLs), but all the mainstreamers MSMs... it's obvious clickbait.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why are we still doing this story, not Fark (obvs for the LOLs), but all the mainstreamers MSMs... it's obvious clickbait.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?


There is also the fact that the Olympics doe snot have one athlete weight.  Any bed that would hold one of the big-boy weightlifters would also hold a small orgy of female gymnasts.  Conversely, if you were out to stop the uneven scissoring event the shot putters would all be sleeping on the floor.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry everyone... I'm a bit of a 'heavy sleeper'
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why are we still doing this story, not Fark (obvs for the LOLs), but all the mainstreamers MSMs... it's obvious clickbait.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?


Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corrugated, for her pleasure.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid weighs 75lbs.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not... touching the... bed. can hit...  every... angle.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it that sleep foam crap??  Those beds are the worst!
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.


The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My buddy was in the Seoul olympics and says that basically everyone is farking everyone.

You get that many incredibly hot folks in one space, celebrating and partying after their event is over makes for one giant hard on.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.


As always, Americans spreading fake news.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he added.

Or not. Do they know anything about they athletes they are dealing with? I'm pretty sure a female Japanese gymnast's bed will need to support a different amount of weight than a male American powerlifter's bed.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shirtless twink with delicious Irish accent tries to wreck his bed?

Apparently Fark IS my personal erotica site.
 
Luse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

As always, Americans spreading fake news.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

As always, Americans spreading fake news.


As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CNN really fu*ked us all when they decided to do all day "news".

In one 24 hr period they have about 12 minutes of actual news and the rest is crap like this. When I was a kid the news came on three times a day for 30 minutes and that was the perfect amount.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

You get that many incredibly hot folks in one space, celebrating and partying after their event is over makes for one giant hard on.

You get that many incredibly hot folks in one space, celebrating and partying after their event is over makes for one giant hard on.


I recall one of the Olympics, possibly Greece, where they mentioned condoms were brought in on pallets. Cause why wouldn't you?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are twice as many medals awarded in the Summer Olympics compared to the Winter games. If I'm an athlete, in the winter it would be fun hooking up with any Olympic athlete. But in the summer, I'm not getting busy with anything less than a bronze medalist. It's a buyer's market.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why are we still doing this story, not Fark (obvs for the LOLs), but all the mainstreamers MSMs... it's obvious clickbait.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?


If a space alien were to observe the Olympics they would be forced to conclude it was some sort of experiment in Eugenics:  Get human beings who are in their prime reproductive years and  who are in the top .0001% of physical health, strength beauty, dexterity etc  put them in a small temporary city together after years of isolation and training with no opportunity to socialize or make friends.   Treat them like royalty, and give them a LOT of downtime.  OF COURSE they were going to fark like rabbits
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

As always, Americans spreading fake news.

As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?


Technically none, because they're not "Russian athletes" according to the IOC.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: There are twice as many medals awarded in the Summer Olympics compared to the Winter games. If I'm an athlete, in the winter it would be fun hooking up with any Olympic athlete. But in the summer, I'm not getting busy with anything less than a bronze medalist. It's a buyer's market.


I see your angle but I'd go a different route. While elitists like you would be bogarting the medalists I'd be setting up orgies with the also rans.
 
Luse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Technically none, because they're not "Russian athletes" according to the IOC.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

As always, Americans spreading fake news.

As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?

Technically none, because they're not "Russian athletes" according to the IOC.

[Fark user image 425x283]


Juicers aren't athletes in my book in the first place. Russian or otherwise. Too bad the IOC are too biatchy to enforce it. Those humanoid experiments shouldn't be allowed to compete in the first place, flag or not.
 
Slypork
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.


Watch the movie The Bronze. There is a great sex scene with Mellissa Rauch where she and another gymnast give a great floor (and bed, and chair) routine.

Salmon: My buddy was in the Seoul olympics and says that basically everyone is farking everyone.

You get that many incredibly hot folks in one space, celebrating and partying after their event is over makes for one giant hard on.


I'd be looking for someone from the women's swimming team. Muscular body, strong thighs, breath control...
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
d3u63wyfuci0ch.cloudfront.netView Full Size
Even THE HULK can't not get laid at the YMCA
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Juicers aren't athletes in my book in the first place. Russian or otherwise. Too bad the IOC are too biatchy to enforce it. Those humanoid experiments shouldn't be allowed to compete in the first place, flag or not.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

As always, Americans spreading fake news.

As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?

Technically none, because they're not "Russian athletes" according to the IOC.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Juicers aren't athletes in my book in the first place. Russian or otherwise. Too bad the IOC are too biatchy to enforce it. Those humanoid experiments shouldn't be allowed to compete in the first place, flag or not.


Plenty of Americans juice too. They're just better at being one step ahead of the rules (that they write) - know how many American athletes have ADHD and take what is in effect speed?
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So you're telling me the news is just making shiat up?  Get out....
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I see your angle but I'd go a different route. While elitists like you would be bogarting the medalists I'd be setting up orgies with the also rans.

I see your angle but I'd go a different route. While elitists like you would be bogarting the medalists I'd be setting up orgies with the also rans.


I bet the compounds for the countries that have never won an Olympic medal would be swinging places. You and the rest of the world know you stand no chance in hell so why not skip practice and just fark like rabbits for a week. Here's a list of countries where you won't find a single medal but will see a lot of smiles (and a few embarrassed blushes) at the closing ceremonies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Plenty of Americans juice too. They're just better at being one step ahead of the rules (that they write) - know how many American athletes have ADHD and take what is in effect speed?

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

As always, Americans spreading fake news.

As always, a Russian having to shiat on anything remotely fun. How many of your countrymen do you suppose we'll catch juicing at these games?

Technically none, because they're not "Russian athletes" according to the IOC.

[Fark user image 425x283]

Juicers aren't athletes in my book in the first place. Russian or otherwise. Too bad the IOC are too biatchy to enforce it. Those humanoid experiments shouldn't be allowed to compete in the first place, flag or not.

Plenty of Americans juice too. They're just better at being one step ahead of the rules (that they write) - know how many American athletes have ADHD and take what is in effect speed?


First off, how shocking that you'd go to whatabouting. It's the Russian way. Second of all, at least we don't have entire farking labs set up with holes in the wall to pass piss between. While Americans juice it's not farking state sponsored or endorsed like it is in Russia. Also, I said fark all juicers.

/ why do Russians feel the need to run it at a National level
// are they simply weak and afraid
/// why else would they need to have a national level cheating program?
 
Luse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I bet the compounds for the countries that have never won an Olympic medal would be swinging places. You and the rest of the world know you stand no chance in hell so why not skip practice and just fark like rabbits for a week. Here's a list of countries where you won't find a single medal but will see a lot of smiles (and a few embarrassed blushes) at the closing ceremonies.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I see your angle but I'd go a different route. While elitists like you would be bogarting the medalists I'd be setting up orgies with the also rans.

I bet the compounds for the countries that have never won an Olympic medal would be swinging places. You and the rest of the world know you stand no chance in hell so why not skip practice and just fark like rabbits for a week. Here's a list of countries where you won't find a single medal but will see a lot of smiles (and a few embarrassed blushes) at the closing ceremonies.
[Fark user image 400x400]


Questioning the list only because "Republic of China" is on it.

Also, Madagascar?
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


/ I like to move it move it!
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.

I can't... even... if I was an Olympic athlete and I got the chance to bang another Olympic athlete... I just fail to see the shame in destroying a few boxes or sleeping on a pile of cardboard. Is there some inspection I don't know about?

Do they think you can only have sex on a bed?  Wait, I guess these repressed people probably do.

The thing is, there was never a statement from any Olympic official (that I have seen) actually saying that the beds were designed to prevent sex.

This all comes from speculation from one American runner.


Who apparently doesn't have much imagination.
 
