(NPR)   Considering buying a condo that has a long history of steady, relatively moderate condo fees? RUN! Run like the wind away from that deal, the building is a potential deathtrap!
    More: Scary, Real estate, The Association, condo owners, condo association, tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South, job of the board of directors, monthly homeowners' fees, best practice  
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heh, condo fees...

January: $500
February: $500
March: $500
April: $500
May: $47,000 special assessment to have roof replaced
June: $500
July: $500
August: $62,000 special assessment for boiler repairs
September: $500
...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After all, these weren't intended to be luxury flats.   If the tenants are light in stature and relatively sedentary, and the weather is with us, we may have a winner.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lochsteppe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Often the developer will set the initial monthly fees too low before control is handed over to the HOA because (a) lower fees make it easier to sell units and (b) developers are sleazeballs.

The first home I bought was a condo, and the developer set the fees at $88 per month--waaaaay too low to cover the building's ongoing expenses and also be able to put any away in a rainy day fund. If I knew then what I know now...well, I'd probably try really hard to warn everyone about 9/11, but also I'd have some pointed questions for the developer at the HOA transfer meeting when the units were all sold.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rnatalie: After all, these weren't intended to be luxury flats.   If the tenants are light in stature and relatively sedentary, and the weather is with us, we may have a winner.


The abattoir is starting to look good.

I'd love to be a Freemason.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Considering buying a condo?
What the fark is wrong with you?
I be you lease fancy cars.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Considering buying a condo?
What the fark is wrong with you?
I be you lease fancy cars.


Gonna buy me a cuisinart
Get a wall to wall carpeting
Get a wallet full o credit it cards
Never have to mow de lawn
Gonna get me a t shirt, with the alligator on
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Condo fees are a fact of life for most of us.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So basically, if I can afford it, I shouldn't consider renting it?
 
trialpha
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Condos - combining the worst aspects of owning with the worst aspects of renting! What a deal!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Considering buying a condo?
What the fark is wrong with you?
I be you lease fancy cars.


Leasing an EV car is a decent deal. Right about the time the battery starts having charging issues, you trade in for a new one and make it someone else's problem. 😁
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Condos are a hard "no" for my wife and me.  Pay the condo fee on top of the mortgage, and we still have assholes in the same building?  It's just a glorified apartment, with some "equity" until it collapses.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait, since when are exclamation points allowed in headlines?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here we are in Harlow New Town
Did you recognize your block across the square, over there
Sadly since last time we spoke
We've found we've had to raise the rent again
Just a bit
Oh no, this I can't believe
Oh Mary, and we agreed to leave
This is an announcement from Genetic Control
It is my sad duty to inform you of a four foot restriction on
Humanoid height
I hear the directors of Genetic Control have been buying all the
Properties that have recently been sold, taking risks oh so bold
It's said now that people will be shorter in height
They can fit twice as many in the same building site
They say it's alright
Beginning with the tenants of the town of Harlow
In the interest of humanity, they've been told they must go
Told they must go-go-go-go
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Considering buying a condo?
What the fark is wrong with you?
I be you lease fancy cars.


If it's just walls-adjoining and not vertical...there's no reason not to.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Demand to see where the fee money is going, regularly.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

trialpha: Condos - combining the worst aspects of owning with the worst aspects of renting! What a deal!


Co-ops are even worse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My MIL lives in a condo.  No matter how much X needs to be repaired, some people are opposed to it.  The place has to be falling down before anything gets fixed.  Condo owners act like they're living in an apartment.  I would only buy a new condo and sell it in 10 years.
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Often the developer will set the initial monthly fees too low before control is handed over to the HOA because (a) lower fees make it easier to sell units and (b) developers are sleazeballs.

The first home I bought was a condo, and the developer set the fees at $88 per month--waaaaay too low to cover the building's ongoing expenses and also be able to put any away in a rainy day fund. If I knew then what I know now...well, I'd probably try really hard to warn everyone about 9/11, but also I'd have some pointed questions for the developer at the HOA transfer meeting when the units were all sold.


There was a big bruhaha lawsuit here where the fees more than doubled as soon as the developer exited. Anyone care to guess the result?
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Condos are a hard "no" for my wife and me.  Pay the condo fee on top of the mortgage, and we still have assholes in the same building?  It's just a glorified apartment, with some "equity" until it collapses.


They don't appreciate as fast as single family homes, generally. Also, mortgage terms aren't as good, generally.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuffy: Demand to see where the fee money is going, regularly.


At a bare minimum, they do have to have a budget plan available to the owners.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mine are over $300 a month.  Ugh.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My MIL lives in a condo.  No matter how much X needs to be repaired, some people are opposed to it.  The place has to be falling down before anything gets fixed.  Condo owners act like they're living in an apartment.  I would only buy a new condo and sell it in 10 years.


I've owned two condos in my life. Every time I went to sell, at least one of the owners had initiated a lawsuit against the strata council over some trivial insignificant thing (one of them was because they got caught violating the "no new pets" policy, and didn't think that rule should apply to them).
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
valenumr:

The fees tripled minimum
 
