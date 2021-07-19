 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   John McAfee was broke worse than his namesake software at the time of his suicide according to his biographer. Apparently crazy people aren't great money managers, who knew?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already knew he wasn't a financial genius. The guy lost his dick on the Bitcoin market.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That would explain why he had to flee Belize.  He couldn't afford to pay the rent any more.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: We already knew he wasn't a financial genius. The guy lost his dick on the Bitcoin market.
[Fark user image 487x211]


So was he saying he will sever his penis and eat it?  Or was this a humble brag?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just have Britney's dad manage his assets?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the end he couldnt even afford to pay Filipino girls to take a dump in his mouth.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December


Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He also blew money on drugs, lots and lots of drugs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like he lived life perfectly.

He made a buttload of money, used it to the fullest while he was alive, and in the end, he didn't leave a dime behind for any unworthy punks or the tax man to take.

In a way, he DID take it with him.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I heard a wild conspiracy theory yesterday. This was from an employee of my stepfather. Apparently, McAfee had a hard drive full of information implicating the Clintons in a sex scandal that involved Jeffrey Epstein and that remote compound.
Unfortunately, that hard drive was stored in a condo in that Surfside building that collapsed.
Apparently, the building was brought down on purpose and McAfee was murdered in order to protect the Clintons. My stepfather ended up firing that employee because he can no longer tolerate his politics. Lol
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Ivo Shandor: We already knew he wasn't a financial genius. The guy lost his dick on the Bitcoin market.
[Fark user image 487x211]

So was he saying he will sever his penis and eat it?  Or was this a humble brag?


Pratchett wrote a character called Cut Me Own Throat Dibbler.

I guess this guy was Cut Me Own Dick McAffee.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.


Intel owns McAfee.

*unless they sold them off when I wasn't paying attention
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, he still got to live on a beach and do crazy.  Points for that.  If you over do it on the crazy, they just toss you in the ocean when the tide goes out.  "I dunno.  Told him not to go in to the tide.  Turned my back and he was gone."

Kind of picturing him like Bad Santa watching the chicks play volleyball.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard that he'd died.  That guy was crazier than a sh*t house rat.  Here's wishing him some peace.
 
Headso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Broke or OJ broke?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I heard a wild conspiracy theory yesterday. This was from an employee of my stepfather. Apparently, McAfee had a hard drive full of information implicating the Clintons in a sex scandal that involved Jeffrey Epstein and that remote compound.
Unfortunately, that hard drive was stored in a condo in that Surfside building that collapsed.
Apparently, the building was brought down on purpose and McAfee was murdered in order to protect the Clintons. My stepfather ended up firing that employee because he can no longer tolerate his politics. Lol


That's a mashup of several strains of QAnon insanity making the rounds lately.  In particular, the Surfside building collapse is said to have been intentionally done to hide - -well, whatever craziness you want at that point.  A QANon conspiracy theory is just a template for you to insert as much crazy as you want into.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.


Hmmm. Disregard me. Apparently they spun them back off in 2017.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December


The headline said McAfee (the company) is broke. While McAfee sucks, it is certainly NOT broke. Unless you mean broken, which is an entirely different topic.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Apparently crazy people aren't great money managers..."

<checks bank account>

I can confirm this.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Ivo Shandor: We already knew he wasn't a financial genius. The guy lost his dick on the Bitcoin market.
[Fark user image 487x211]

So was he saying he will sever his penis and eat it?  Or was this a humble brag?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.

Intel owns McAfee.

*unless they sold them off when I wasn't paying attention


Spun off with an IPO last fall.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OneFretAway: I hadn't heard that he'd died.  That guy was crazier than a sh*t house rat.  Here's wishing him some peace.


Jail suicide. Which was maybe third or fourth on the betting pool list.

/#1 would have been "exploded due to massive cocaine overdose"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Why didn't they just have Britney's dad manage his assets?


a good question how she ends up in conservatorship but he just gets the "rich eccentric" label slapped on him and we call it a day
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My understanding is that rich-guy-broke is a whole different situation from poor-guy-broke.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

The headline said McAfee (the company) is broke. While McAfee sucks, it is certainly NOT broke. Unless you mean broken, which is an entirely different topic.


I am theoretically legally obligated not to inform anybody who may or may not be using McAfee software because that may or may not render such systems vulnerable. Maybe.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sounds like he lived life perfectly.

He made a buttload of money, used it to the fullest while he was alive, and in the end, he didn't leave a dime behind for any unworthy punks or the tax man to take.

In a way, he DID take it with him.


You miss he part where he took his own life in a Spanish prison cell awaiting extradition?    You have an odd definition of the word perfect
 
wiwille
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a FB friend who firmly believes that the McAfee kill switch will reveal all the information to prove Q is right about everything.

This is one of his more saner theories.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wiwille: I have a FB friend who firmly believes that the McAfee kill switch will reveal all the information to prove Q is right about everything.

This is one of his more saner theories.


Why are you friends with a person like that?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I forgot/didn't know he died.

Anyway..
 
Ashelth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Magorn: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sounds like he lived life perfectly.

He made a buttload of money, used it to the fullest while he was alive, and in the end, he didn't leave a dime behind for any unworthy punks or the tax man to take.

In a way, he DID take it with him.

You miss he part where he took his own life in a Spanish prison cell awaiting extradition?    You have an odd definition of the word perfect


Don't kink shame.  This isn't the Amazon user reviews
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The free government housing really helped him out.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: holdmybones: howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.

Intel owns McAfee.

*unless they sold them off when I wasn't paying attention

Spun off with an IPO last fall.


I work with like six former Intel guys so I really should have known that.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Magorn: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sounds like he lived life perfectly.

He made a buttload of money, used it to the fullest while he was alive, and in the end, he didn't leave a dime behind for any unworthy punks or the tax man to take.

In a way, he DID take it with him.

You miss he part where he took his own life in a Spanish prison cell awaiting extradition?    You have an odd definition of the word perfect


Sure. "Took his own life."

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

casual disregard: wiwille: I have a FB friend who firmly believes that the McAfee kill switch will reveal all the information to prove Q is right about everything.

This is one of his more saner theories.

Why are you friends with a person like that?


Why are they on FB at all is the question.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: GardenWeasel: howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

The headline said McAfee (the company) is broke. While McAfee sucks, it is certainly NOT broke. Unless you mean broken, which is an entirely different topic.

I am theoretically legally obligated not to inform anybody who may or may not be using McAfee software because that may or may not render such systems vulnerable. Maybe.


I admin our McAfee tenant, so I LOL'd.

/then sobbed quietly in the corner.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: GardenWeasel: Broke? McAfee stock has doubled since December

Are you under the impression he had any stock? He sold all his shares back in 1994. Had he hung onto it, it would've been worth ~7 billion at one point.


Capitalism : where mentally ill people can become billionaires.
 
