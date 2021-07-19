 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   American Father and son who helped former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escape Japan when he was facing securities fraud charges find out what they should have already known: rich people can break the law with impunity, regular people can't   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Criminal law, Crime, Carlos Ghosn, Greg Kelly, Chief Judge Hideo Nirei, Tokyo court, Nissan's former chairman, American father  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 7:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make like a Nissan and Leaf.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Make like a Nissan and Leaf.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could use clarification here. Does a lack of an extradition treaty mean a state is barred from deporting someone? Or can they still do so at their discretion? It may be a distinction without a difference, given that it appears that any country that lacks an extradition treaty with another country never elects to deport someone.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Taylors' defense had argued for suspended sentences for the two, who spent 10 months in custody in the U.S. before their extradition.

But Nirei said the time they were held before and during trial would not count as time served, saying they were not directly related and should be treated differently.

Well. I guess? I'm not sure how being held for a crime isn't directly related to that crime, but I'm not even an american lawyer, much less a japanese lawyer.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I could use clarification here. Does a lack of an extradition treaty mean a state is barred from deporting someone? Or can they still do so at their discretion? It may be a distinction without a difference, given that it appears that any country that lacks an extradition treaty with another country never elects to deport someone.


I am unsure, but seeing the situation in Lebanon, which is only getting worse, if Japan *really* wanted the guy , they would be in quiet negotiations which whatever the hell passes for a gov there, and offering a metric assload or 5 of money to rebuild, and that guy ( whom I am not convinced did anything actually illegal except fleeing ) .I just would hope they would not offer to build a nucleay power plant by the ocean.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A.poor person who fled to Lebanon would have stayed clear of a Japanese jail as well
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lebanon doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan but the country is a basket case. Sooner or later, they are gonna want foreign aid from Japan and some government official will ask for their fugitive back. I think he may also be wanted in France if I recall. So there may go the EU aid, depending on how strongly the French feel about it. Dude should GTFO of Lebanon and hide in Brazil. He has citizenship there, they don't extradite their citizens.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tl:dr....they farked around and found out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Regular person" being a relative term depending on who has more money compared to whom.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alienated: austerity101: I could use clarification here. Does a lack of an extradition treaty mean a state is barred from deporting someone? Or can they still do so at their discretion? It may be a distinction without a difference, given that it appears that any country that lacks an extradition treaty with another country never elects to deport someone.

I am unsure, but seeing the situation in Lebanon, which is only getting worse, if Japan *really* wanted the guy , they would be in quiet negotiations which whatever the hell passes for a gov there, and offering a metric assload or 5 of money to rebuild, and that guy ( whom I am not convinced did anything actually illegal except fleeing ) .I just would hope they would not offer to build a nucleay power plant by the ocean.



Whether a country can extradite someone to a place with which they don't have an extradition treaty depends on the reason why they do not have one. Often, these are countries that have a blanket ban on extraditing their own citizens but may give up a foreigner. Japan BTW refused to extradite the corrupt former president of Peru because they don't extradite their own citizens. Even though he would had been ineligible to be Peru's president and a dual national, Japan decided to say fark you to Peru. Probably something to do with sticking to a strict interpretation of the law that prevented extradition of citizens and the suitcases of stolen gold bullion he brought with him.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. It is commonly said on this site that you fark around you find out. Well, here it is.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
he was "broke," denying they had benefited monetarily because the $1.3 million prosecutors said Ghosn paid them just covered expenses.

Curious to know what "expenses" cost $1.3M
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Lebanon doesn't have an extradition treaty with Japan but the country is a basket case. Sooner or later, they are gonna want foreign aid from Japan and some government official will ask for their fugitive back. I think he may also be wanted in France if I recall. So there may go the EU aid, depending on how strongly the French feel about it. Dude should GTFO of Lebanon and hide in Brazil. He has citizenship there, they don't extradite their citizens.


That right there is the one benefit of Brazilian citizenship I appreciate and hope to never have to cash in.  I'm really happy I filled out the paperwork to get it just in case and did the same for my son.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The defense attorney earned his pay. He did not have much of a case. He did what you do in Japan when you are caught red-handed. You just plead guilty and hope for mercy.

These guys actually claimed that they were misled and that they did not think what they did was illegal. Really?

That is why they asked 1.3 million dollars to put a guy in a box, sneak him through security at an airport. Presumably they knew  who the guy was, or they would not have asked for 1.3 freaking million dollars.

Does anyone want to know what lenience is? The judge did not sentence them to the maximum, even though they had to have the two extradited to Japan. I think he was lenient because it was a father and son, and they were Americans, tbh. Or he might have thought, after seeing these guys in person, that they really truly were that stupid.

So now they are going to appeal. I hope they lose. They are a symbol of premeditated lawlessness, and they should be an example to others. Ghosn contracted with them because he could not find anyone in Japan willing to do it. Nobody. He imported criminals to do crimes. Lock em up.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IF Japan wanted the guy, they would hire a bounty hunter to bring him back (dog the bounty hunter went to Mexico to bring a criminal back to the U.S. and got arrested, e.g. <link>)
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: he was "broke," denying they had benefited monetarily because the $1.3 million prosecutors said Ghosn paid them just covered expenses.

Curious to know what "expenses" cost $1.3M



A lot of hookers and blow, but I think they also wasted some.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: A.poor person who fled to Lebanon would have stayed clear of a Japanese jail as well


Good thing they didn't flee to Turkiye then.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hope they got paid well.
 
Danack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: who spent 10 months in custody in the U.S. before their extradition.

But Nirei said the time they were held before and during trial would not count as time served, saying they were not directly related and should be treated differently.



If it took 10 months to extradite them, that meant they were fighting the extradition in an attempt to avoid trial.

It's a bit like someone being on the run, and hiding out in a mountain cabin for months, before being tracked down. "We didn't enjoy our time in the cabin, so we'd like to have that time taken off our sentence please."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Danack: Tchernobog: who spent 10 months in custody in the U.S. before their extradition.

But Nirei said the time they were held before and during trial would not count as time served, saying they were not directly related and should be treated differently.


If it took 10 months to extradite them, that meant they were fighting the extradition in an attempt to avoid trial.

It's a bit like someone being on the run, and hiding out in a mountain cabin for months, before being tracked down. "We didn't enjoy our time in the cabin, so we'd like to have that time taken off our sentence please."


I never dealt with international extradition, but I was a court clerk for a good bit and dealt with a lot of interstate extradition.  They were always sitting in jail while they were fighting it.  I'm sure international crimes are very different though.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.