 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Has anybody considered cross referencing these photos from the Faster Horses Festival with the Jan 6th Insurrection photos? Anybody? (I'm looking at you FBI)   (mlive.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, Faster Horses Festival, Privacy Policy, Jimmie Allen, Music, country music festival  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 2:01 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, country isn't that bad.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't factor these assholes leaving today and got stuck behind too many trailers.
Who the fark are these people who don't have to be at work on Monday?

Anyway, one of the local rumors about the guys who died was that they were doing coke off the generator.
Obviously someone never did coke.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no idea what TF headline means.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.


Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
4 dead in a 3 day festival. That's the real story.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Naw: too many attractive people at Faster Horses. I have it on good faith that the total number of hot chicks/dudes at Jan 6 was at most zero; possibly a negative number somehow.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: 4 dead in a 3 day festival. That's the real story.


They should have stayed away from the brown acid.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't get it subby. TFA doesn't show anything other than a lot of people having a good time. I didn't see anything that makes any correlation to Jan 6.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: 4 dead in a 3 day festival. That's the real story.


With an unknown number catching and spreading COVID.
 
BBH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.


Today's country is the worst music genre.
 
lurkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

What

kinda tree?
 
docrhody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Used to live near there,  Uncle worked at the track.  No music festival then, but that was 40 years ago.  Also Ted Nugent lived near there too.  Probably the whole Goose Lake Festival Fiasco closed these down for awhile.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby is being offensive and should be cancelled.

Not really, but seriously... what exactly are you trying to say?

and country music fans wouldnt be able to scale the capitol walls...  too fat.
 
docrhody
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goose_L​a​ke_International_Music_Festival
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Certainly not a country music fan, but having scanned these photos I can say that their chief offense seems to be having fun.

THE. HORROR.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.


Hyperpop is the worst music genre.  I'm not going to post any in an attempt to change your mind.  I don't want to subject anyone to it.
 
docrhody
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also Irene Ryan (Granny on Beverly Hillbillies) is from there.  Wondering why Lenawee county sheriff is commenting when Brooklyn is in Jackson County
 
toonetwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I don't get it subby. TFA doesn't show anything other than a lot of people having a good time. I didn't see anything that makes any correlation to Jan 6.


An all white crowd, this is the correlation, and just like 1/6, I bet 99% of those people identify as Jesus worshipers. 😆
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
White-power sign and Nazi salute?!?
mlive.comView Full Size


/Subby's a douche. You know who else wanted peoples 'neighbors' to report on them?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BBH: Slackfumasta: edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.

Today's country is the worst music genre.


Nu-Metal does still exist...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like a Church Lady, overly concerned that someone somewhere is having a good time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're keeping to the U.S. flag at the music event, can't complain.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, one of the photographs actually had a black person in it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IHUM​r​1JS_c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l50L4​G​YhpLc

Two of my (admittedly few) favorites from Country Music.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lurkey: edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

What kinda tree?


The ex-wife kind.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: White-power sign and Nazi salute?!?
[mlive.com image 850x626]

/Subby's a douche. You know who else wanted peoples 'neighbors' to report on them?


Yes: the Nextdoor app! Total hive of scum and villainy!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Slackfumasta: edmo: C'mon, country isn't that bad.

Country is the worst music genre.

Change my mind.


I submit for your consideration Swedish disco bands of the '70s!

https://flashbak.com/swedish-dance-ba​n​ds-of-the-1970s-whipped-hair-and-no-un​derwear-5996/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't worry - Covid will take care of a whole lot of these people soon.  I have noticed that most of the rednecks in Michigan would rather take a bullet than get a vaccination for a "fake disease".
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: White-power sign and Nazi salute?!?
[mlive.com image 850x626]

/Subby's a douche. You know who else wanted peoples 'neighbors' to report on them?


Report on your neighbor, that's a nazi move.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: Didn't factor these assholes leaving today and got stuck behind too many trailers.
Who the fark are these people who don't have to be at work on Monday?

Anyway, one of the local rumors about the guys who died was that they were doing coke off the generator.
Obviously someone never did coke.


shocking
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.