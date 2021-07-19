 Skip to content
(CNN)   Germany and Belgium unprepared for sudden gush of moisture, while the land of dikes next door just rolled with it   (cnn.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did rea rea take a European vacation this summer?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Completely "unpredictable"? Happened about 100 years ago? And about 200 years ago?
Completely unpredictable? [ inigo:meme ]
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you just need to stick your finger in the dike to stop the sudden flow of moisture.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Everyone knows you just need to stick your finger in the dike to stop the sudden flow of moisture.

Jinkies!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Everyone knows you just need to stick your finger in the dike to stop the sudden flow of moisture.


I tried that repeatedly, and it only got wetter and wetter. Then just when I thought it was about to stop, it squirted out a lot more.
 
thornhill
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Dutch pretty much have the best infrastructure in the world, and richer, more powerful Western nations always make excuses when asked why they're so far behind The Netherlands.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Swamp dwellers are good at living in the swamp. Darwin reports at 11.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Swamp dwellers are good at living in the swamp. Darwin reports at 11.


Counterexample: Florida
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Swamp dwellers are good at living in the swamp. Darwin reports at 11.


But is this the third or fourth castle?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holland, Netherlands, Dutchland, whatever you want to call it, is below sea level so they need the artificial coastline.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: ColonelCathcart: Swamp dwellers are good at living in the swamp. Darwin reports at 11.

Counterexample: Florida


Those creatures you're thinking of aren't native swamp dwellers. They're transplants from the city.

Go to the "real" Florida and those people are really good at living in the swamp.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Swamp dwellers are good at living in the swamp. Darwin reports at 11.


So they know about a Swamp Thing or two?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 806x118]
Completely "unpredictable"? Happened about 100 years ago? And about 200 years ago?
Completely unpredictable? [ inigo:meme ]


More like, a village that size doesn't have enough of a tax base to do any serious infrastructure investment. It probably would have to rely on the state or federal government.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People living downstream more prepared for floods than those upstream after flash flooding.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Germans are already blaming the dutch for being prepared.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thornhill: The Dutch pretty much have the best infrastructure in the world, and richer, more powerful Western nations always make excuses when asked why they're so far behind The Netherlands.


Most other countries lack the Dutch rudder.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Strategic reserve of fingers for dykes.
 
lurkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They built Schuld, Germany inside an oxbow on the Ahr at the lowest spot in the valley.
Real Schmart.
 
polle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It also helps that the Netherlands are flat and the highest mountain a molehil in somebody's garden .
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 806x118]
Completely "unpredictable"? Happened about 100 years ago? And about 200 years ago?
Completely unpredictable? [ inigo:meme ]


People don't believe in the existence of 100-year floods. It's never happened in their lifetime, or the lifetime of anyone they know. The last 100-year flood was something that grandpa used to ramble on about.

So, yes, where it was a 100-year flood or greater, people were unprepared and unwilling to evacuate even with good warning. For the countries that are already below sea level, a 100-year flood upstream is just a busy Thursday.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/need more videos
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Everyone knows you just need to stick your finger in the dike to stop the sudden flow of moisture.


That might happen when you do it...
 
