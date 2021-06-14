 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   You gave me the janky vaccine? YOU GAVE ME THE JANKY VACCINE??
20
594 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 6:50 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'Janky' doesn't get enough usage.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/janky
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do only the poors get the AstraZeneca immunization or something?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So just go get another one somewhere else.

You can double vaccinate if you want. Ain't gonna hurt nothin. You're kinda wasteful, but that's on you.

People who've had COVID should get their damn shots too. Your wild immunity is of unknown strength and duration and getting a vaccine dose is in your best interest and everybody else's too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A group of Winnipeggers...

giggle.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Do only the poors get the AstraZeneca immunization or something?


All those extra doses are for all the 3rd World countries who don't want the Russian one nor the Chinee one!
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of course the capitalist west is going to determine the so-called "good shiat" from the "bad shiat."

It's like the difference between a well-to-do corporate coke-head as opposed to the broke-ass coke head. 
The .corp coke-head will seek out, verify, and obtain repeatable quality from their suppliers and keep them well on hand.  The broke ass cokehead will snort a line of Sweet-n-Low if you tell 'em it'll get them through to the next $10 street bump.

Like we're going to be any less human-nature about the vaccines.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Do only the poors get the AstraZeneca immunization or something?


It's fine ... minor differences in outcomes. Just scary foreign drugs. Booga Booga!

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2021-06-14/delta-variant-doubles-ris​k-of-covid-hospitalization-in-study
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: A group of Winnipeggers...

giggle.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


ThatsMyFetish.jpg
 
BlackPete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: So just go get another one somewhere else.

You can double vaccinate if you want. Ain't gonna hurt nothin. You're kinda wasteful, but that's on you.

People who've had COVID should get their damn shots too. Your wild immunity is of unknown strength and duration and getting a vaccine dose is in your best interest and everybody else's too.


I guess you didn't RFA. 

People were given what they thought was Moderna. Now they're finding out it might've been AZ after the fact.

So that's actually kind of a big deal.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is all fine.

Except that they don't know who got the wrong ones.

Read the farking bottle and write that shiat down you doors.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
....
Me =
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also:
pierce hawthorne living god
Youtube 0MgNcE8mRM0
 
dywed88
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Do only the poors get the AstraZeneca immunization or something?


Since the Pfizer and Moderna supplies have greatly increased in Canada only people who got a first dose of AZ are getting it (and they have a choice to go with a second dose of AZ or a one of the others).

There are slightly higher risks with the AZ vaccine, but not a massive increase. Basically, it is good enough if it is what you have but not ideal.
 
Pinner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jenneke vaccine. I'll take two stabs of that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: foo monkey: A group of Winnipeggers...

giggle.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x711]

ThatsMyFetish.jpg


Not my fetish but certainly wouldn't object...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AstraZeneca is the Dollar Tree version of the vaccine.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pinner: Jenneke vaccine. I'll take two stabs of that.
[Fark user image 194x259]


Damn....damn............damn

Michelle Jenneke performs her famous warm up dance | Unmissable Moments
Youtube bx0bi1CjGBY
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jenkem?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't we have something recently on how the first AZ plus the second Pfizer was showing good results?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: AstraZeneca is the Dollar Tree version of the vaccine.



So you only get 4G?
 
